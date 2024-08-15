Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India's medicine exports to US, Italy on the rise: Commerce ministry

India's medicine exports to US, Italy on the rise: Commerce ministry

According to the commerce ministry data, India is the third largest import source of 'medicine put up for retail sale' for the US. The top two are Ireland and Switzerland

Drugs medicine

In 2023, the country exported these medicines worth $ 9 billion as against 7.33 billion in 2022. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the government focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, India's medicine and antibiotics exports have started gaining significant market share in the US.
According to the commerce ministry data, India is the third largest import source of 'medicine put up for retail sale' for the US. The top two are Ireland and Switzerland.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In 2023, the country exported these medicines worth $ 9 billion as against 7.33 billion in 2022.
With this increase in the shipments, India's share went up to 13.1 per cent in 2023 from 10.08 per cent in 2022. Share of the top exporter Ireland fell to 13.85 per cent in 2023 from 17.18 per cent in 2022 because its sales in the US went down to $ 9.5 billion in 2023 from $ 12.5 billion in 2022.
The second biggest exporter Switzerland also saw its share decline to 13.7 per cent last year from 17.4 per cent in 2022.
Similarly, India has increased its share among exporters of antibiotics in the Italian market. It is ranked 10th in that market by increasing its share to 2.12 per cent in 2023 from 0.96 per cent in 2022.

More From This Section

online gaming digital gaming

PM Narendra Modi calls for India to lead the race in gaming market

textile industry

Textiles, apparel exports rise 4.73% in July on improved demand: CITI

civil aviation

Indian carriers' July on-time performance lowest in six months, shows data

PremiumMobile data usage, data use, mobile net surfing, mobile tariff hike

D2M pilot project to be expanded, but no mandate for smartphones yet

edible oil

Edible oil imports dip marginally by 1.6% in first 9 months of FY24: SEA

In value terms, the country's antibiotics exports to Italy stood at $ 23.34 million in 2023 as against $ 11.48 million in 2022.
Further the data showed that India's competitiveness is growing in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) apparatus market of Germany.
In 2023, the country made a small gain by increasing its export share in Germany to 1.7 per cent from 0.45 per cent in 2022.
In value terms, India exported theseI machines worth $ 13.02 million last year as against $ 2.93 million in 2022.
India is the sixth largest exporter ofI apparatus, whereas the UK is the leader with exports of $ 460 million.
"Penetrating the EU market is difficult and it is important that we have a base coming in. These reflect some efforts which are being put in terms of monitoring various markets and various commodities to see where growth can be pushed," an official said.
Pharma and medical devices manufacturing is the priority area for the government and these two sectors were the first ones to get a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

pharma medicine drugs

Alembic Pharma gets approval from US FDA to market generic medication

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Doctors not mandated to inform patients on drug side effects: Delhi HC

World Homeopathy Day

World Homeopathy Day 2024: All about Homoeopathy and its benefits

PremiumCryptocurrency

Fine print in WazirX user agreement sparks concerns over dispute resolution

PKL 2024 Auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 15: Shadloui joins Haryana; Pardeep and Pawan still to come

Topics : medicine Antibiotics Indian exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon