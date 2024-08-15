Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Textiles, apparel exports rise 4.73% in July on improved demand: CITI

Textiles, apparel exports rise 4.73% in July on improved demand: CITI

While the textile exports were steady at $ 1,660.36 million in July compared to $ 1,663.06 million, apparel shipments during the month surged by 11.84 per cent

textile industry

Textiles and apparel exports stood at $ 2,805.01 million in July 2023, CITI said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's textiles and apparel exports in July grew by 4.73 per cent to $ 2,937.56 million compared to the same month last year mainly driven by an increase in demand for apparels, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said on Thursday.
Textiles and apparel exports stood at $ 2,805.01 million in July 2023, CITI said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
While the textile exports were steady at $ 1,660.36 million in July compared to $ 1,663.06 million, apparel shipments during the month surged by 11.84 per cent to $ 1,277.20 million from $ 1,141.95 million during the same time last year.
"This year has shown promising progress for India's T&A exports, particularly when compared to last year. The growth in exports is largely attributed to the expanding share of Indian apparel in key markets such as the US, alongside increased exports to the European Union and the UK," CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra said.
The industry, he said, remains optimistic about export orders in the upcoming months, and is poised to further leverage the concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) like the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
"These agreements are expected to provide additional momentum to our exports. The industry anticipates continued growth and is strategically positioning itself to capitalise on these opportunities, ensuring that India remains a key player in the global textiles and apparel market," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This garment stock has rallied 44% in 2 days; zoomed 114% from June low

Tata, Tata logo, Tata Group

When Jamsetji did not shy away from shutting the 1st biz of Tata Group

European Union, EU

Here's why EU's ecodesign regulation can hurt export of textiles, footwear

textile

Govt to give focused attention to promote textiles' exports, says secy

Narendra Modi, Modi

Bharat Tex 2024 to display India's vibrant textile heritage, innovation: PM

Topics : Indian textiles Textile & apparel exports Citi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon