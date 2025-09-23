Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt revises India's solar potential to 3,343 GW from 2014's 749 GW

Govt revises India's solar potential to 3,343 GW from 2014's 749 GW

India's revised solar potential now stands at 3,343 GW with Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat contributing nearly half, while floating solar could add another 700 GW

solar energy, solar, solar panel

India’s solar potential could be further expanded to around 4,000 GW, factoring in floating solar potential of about 700 GW (Photo: Reuters)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has upgraded India’s total ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) potential to 3,343.37 gigawatt (GW) from 748.98 GW as estimated in 2014, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.
 
India’s solar potential could be further expanded to around 4,000 GW, factoring in floating solar potential of about 700 GW, Joshi said while launching a report by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE).
 
According to the report, Rajasthan has the highest solar potential among states at 828.78 GW, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat at 486.68 GW and 243.22 GW, respectively. The three states collectively contribute over 45 per cent of the national potential.
   
Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh is estimated to have solar potential of 299.31 GW, while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have potential of 223.28 GW, 204.77 GW and 140.45 GW, respectively.
 
The report said the revised solar potential is derived from a feasible wasteland area of 27,571.39 sq km, representing approximately 6.69 per cent of the total identified wasteland.

Also Read

PKL 2025 September 23 matches live updates

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat vs Telugu underway; Jaipur vs Mumba up next

ipo market listing share market

GK Energy's ₹464-crore IPO gets 89.62 times subscription by final day

Nerolac, Kansai Nerolac

Volume gains in auto segment positive for paints major Kansai Nerolacpremium

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Afridi gets second; Pathum departs on 8

real estate, realty firms

Developers eye festival season demand, GST cuts to revive housing salespremium

 
Accurate and reliable assessment of solar potential is a prerequisite for informed policy, sound investment and sustainable growth, the report noted. Reliable data ensures that India’s solar expansion is grounded in scientific evidence and aligned with the country’s economic, environmental and security priorities, it added.
 
The 2014 estimates were based on static land-use assumptions and limited datasets, while the updated potential employs high-resolution GIS layers, integrates terrain and infrastructure constraints, and accounts for dynamic factors such as shading, latitude-specific performance and grid connectivity, the report said.
 
Joshi said electricity produced from renewables is cost-effective, and the lower cost of power translates into higher investments and more green jobs, while also benefiting the environment.
 
Amid India’s push to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix, the country’s installed non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity has reached 250 GW, with the government committed to raising it to 500 GW by 2030.

More From This Section

steelmakers, steel

Valuations reflect upside for listed steel majors despite weak Q2premium

Patanjali

Delhi HC tells Patanjali to drop '40 herbs' line against Dabur ads

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India's ground-mounted solar power potential at 3,343 GWp: Govt report

cement, cement sector

Cement sector operating profit to rise 12-18% in FY26, says Icra

hiring slowdown, FY25, top banks, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, attrition rates, recruitment, India banking sector, Talent Acquisition, staffing

Festive hiring in India grows but workers seek security over short-term pay

Topics : India solar ambitions renewable energy solar plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon