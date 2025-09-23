Govt revises India's solar potential to 3,343 GW from 2014's 749 GW

The government has upgraded India’s total ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) potential to 3,343.37 gigawatt (GW) from 748.98 GW as estimated in 2014, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.
India’s solar potential could be further expanded to around 4,000 GW, factoring in floating solar potential of about 700 GW, Joshi said while launching a report by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE).
According to the report, Rajasthan has the highest solar potential among states at 828.78 GW, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat at 486.68 GW and 243.22 GW, respectively. The three states collectively contribute over 45 per cent of the national potential.
Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh is estimated to have solar potential of 299.31 GW, while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have potential of 223.28 GW, 204.77 GW and 140.45 GW, respectively.
The report said the revised solar potential is derived from a feasible wasteland area of 27,571.39 sq km, representing approximately 6.69 per cent of the total identified wasteland.
Accurate and reliable assessment of solar potential is a prerequisite for informed policy, sound investment and sustainable growth, the report noted. Reliable data ensures that India’s solar expansion is grounded in scientific evidence and aligned with the country’s economic, environmental and security priorities, it added.
The 2014 estimates were based on static land-use assumptions and limited datasets, while the updated potential employs high-resolution GIS layers, integrates terrain and infrastructure constraints, and accounts for dynamic factors such as shading, latitude-specific performance and grid connectivity, the report said.
Joshi said electricity produced from renewables is cost-effective, and the lower cost of power translates into higher investments and more green jobs, while also benefiting the environment.
Amid India’s push to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix, the country’s installed non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity has reached 250 GW, with the government committed to raising it to 500 GW by 2030.