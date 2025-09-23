Delhi HC tells Patanjali to drop '40 herbs' line against Dabur ads

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said Patanjali Ayurved can use the line “why use ordinary Chyawanprash” but cannot use “made with 40 herbs,” which it held was a direct reference to Dabur.
The court disposed of Patanjali Ayurved’s appeal against an order restraining it from airing advertisements alleged to disparage Dabur’s Chyawanprash.
Patanjali’s appeal had challenged a July order of a single judge that allowed Dabur India’s interim plea against Patanjali’s campaign.
The single judge had asked Patanjali to remove two portions from its commercials: the line, “Why settle for ordinary Chyawanprash made with 40 herbs?” and another stating, “Jinko Ayurved aur Vedo ka gyaan nahi, Charak, Sushrut, Dhanvantri aur Chyawanrishi ki parampara ke anuroop, original Chyawanprash kaise bana payenge?”
Patanjali challenged this ruling before a division bench, but its counsel told the court on Tuesday that the company would drop the “40 herbs” reference and restrict the campaign to describing other products as “ordinary.”
The lawyer also clarified that Patanjali would not press its challenge against the deleted television commercial line.
Dabur’s lawyer, in reply, said he was agreeable to disposal of the appeal, provided Patanjali would be bound by its assurance to the court.
A bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla upheld the injunction against the use of the second line and recorded Patanjali’s undertaking on deleting the words “made with 40 herbs.”
“Moment you put 40 herbs, it is a direct target to them (Dabur). Why should we interfere?” the court noted.
However, on the use of the word “ordinary,” the bench took a different view.
“Ordinary is generally alright. Everyone has the right to say mine is superb and the rest ordinary,” the court remarked, adding that such claims fall within the realm of puffery permissible in advertising.
Dabur, however, argued that since its product complies with the Drugs Act, it could not be labelled “ordinary.”
The court said that once “40 herbs” is removed, the phrase “Why settle for ordinary Chyawanprash” may not qualify as disparagement.
“We are dealing with Chyawanprash, not a prescription drug. If someone says ordinary for a cancer drug, it may be serious. But Chyawanprash is widely used… the law on advertising has travelled far. You can even run down someone else’s product, provided you don’t disparage it,” the bench observed.
The single judge had earlier observed that Patanjali’s campaign suggested rival Chyawanprash brands were “ordinary” and not prepared in accordance with ayurvedic knowledge, a claim made by yoga guru Baba Ramdev.