Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India to emerge as global hub in semiconductor manufacturing, says PM Modi

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of three semiconductor units under 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India

Prime minister narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the country will emerge as a global hub in semiconductor manufacturing after the Cabinet on February 29 approved the setting up of three semiconductor units in India.
"With the Cabinet approval of 3 semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission, we are further strengthening our transformative journey towards technological self-reliance. This will also ensure India emerges as a global hub in semiconductor manufacturing," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet, approved the establishment of three semiconductor units under 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India.
The three semiconductor units will be established at Dholera in Gujarat, Morigaon in Assam, and Sanand in Gujarat.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that all three units will start construction within next 100 days and also highlighted the importance of setting up of a semiconductor unit in Assam
"All three units will start construction within the next 100 days. Northeast will get its first semiconductor unit in Assam. Investment in the Assam unit will be 27,000 crore. Chips produced from here will be used by big automobile companies across the globe. Whenever we used to talk about investment in the North-East, the concept of technological investment was never discussed. This tradition has been changed by PM Modi," Vaishnaw said.
The Cabinet in its release also highlighted the strategic importance of these three units.
"Within a very short time, India Semiconductor Mission has achieved four big successes. With these units, the semiconductor ecosystem will get established in India. India already has deep capabilities in chip design. With these units, our country will develop capabilities in chip fabrication. Advanced packaging technologies will be indigenously developed in India with today's announcement," it said.
The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on December 21, 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

Also Read

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Foxconn, HCL announce semiconductor JV in India with $37.2 mn investment

HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for semiconductor innovation

MyGov chief Tripathi to take over as CEO of India Semiconductor Mission

Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Tata to soon start new semiconductor factory in state

Mumbai plans to build Rs 4,120 crore treatment plant amid water woes

First 'Pey Jal Survekshan' survey has covered 485 cities, says govt

Cabinet approves royalty rates for mining of 12 critical minerals

U'khand CM Dhami lauds approval of PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme

Govt to invest Rs 10,000 crore in SCL Mohali, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt semiconductor industry semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon