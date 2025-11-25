Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian banks consider financing Russian oil from non-sanctioned sellers

Indian banks consider financing Russian oil from non-sanctioned sellers

India's oil-buying patterns are in the spotlight as Washington raises the pressure against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, while at the same time promoting talks aimed at ending the conflict

oil, crude oil,

Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma and Saikat Das
 
Banks in India are now willing to consider financing trade in Russian oil if volumes come from non-blacklisted sellers and transactions are sanctions-compliant, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
That’s a shift from a few weeks ago — before the latest US curbs, which took effect on Friday — when lenders were wary of clearing payments for any Russian cargoes, citing difficulties in verifying the supply chain, the people said. They declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
 
India’s oil-buying patterns are in the spotlight as Washington raises the pressure against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, while at the same time promoting talks aimed at ending the conflict. The South Asian nation is a vital customer for Russian crude, although local refiners have been able to source alternative, pricier barrels in a well-supplied global market.
   
Banks have worked out a compliance mechanism to service payment requests from refiners for Russian barrels, the people said. Among them, transactions could be processed in United Arab Emirates’ dirhams and Chinese yuan.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI doesn't target rupee level, fall due to dollar demand: Guv Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's 10% Tier-I cap on acquisition financing restrictive, say bankerspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Banks move to '.bank.in' domain from '.com': Here's why RBI made the change

IndusInd Bank

Private lender IndusInd Bank appoints Amitabh Kumar Singh as new CHRO

Banks

Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows datapremium

 
Indian lenders and refiners are also intensifying verification, checking where oil is produced, as well as examining vessels used for transit, the people said. The moves involve looking at vessel histories, including whether they were involved in ship-to-ship transfers linked to any blacklisted entity, the people added.
 
Most Indian refiners had skipped placing orders for Russian crude for December delivery with the US sanctions on key producers Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC. That added to curbs on Gazprom Neft PJSC and Surgutneftegas PJSC. Together, the moves dealt a blow to a trade that has flourished since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine as India became Moscow’s largest seaborne crude customer.
 
Given the curbs, the discount on Russia’s flagship Urals grade has widened to about $7 a barrel to the Dated Brent benchmark. That’s increased the incentive for price-sensitive local refiners to explore options on acquiring the cut-price oil. The discount was about $3 before the latest sanctions.
 
To be sure, refiners remain wary that any cargo linked to sanctioned firms could cause a freeze in payments and expose them to costly arbitration or secondary sanctions, the people said. While stricter checks may delay bookings, they’re expected to keep at least some Russian flows alive.

More From This Section

IndoSpace, Logistics park

CPPIB-backed IndoSpace adds six new logistics parks in India for ₹3,000 cr

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Working on Jan Vishwas Bill-3 to decriminalise minor biz offences: Goyal

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

ASK CLAF-I launches ₹500 cr equity platform to invest in branded homes

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

J&K has almost 1 billion tonnes of limestone reserves: GSI official

money, salary, income

Losing buzz: Liquor firms in Telangana buckle under unpaid state billspremium

Topics : Indian Banks Indian Bank India Russia India-Russia ties Russia Oil production India oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon