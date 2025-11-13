Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Banks move to '.bank.in' domain from '.com': Here's why RBI made the change

Banks move to '.bank.in' domain from '.com': Here's why RBI made the change

Starting October 31, the Reserve Bank of India asked all banks to move their websites to the new '.bank.in' domain to stop phishing scams

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The transition aims to strengthen online security and ensure customers access genuine banking websites.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All major Indian banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, have moved their official websites from the earlier “.com” or “.co.in” endings to the new “.bank.in” domain.
 
The transition, directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), aims to strengthen online security and ensure customers access genuine banking websites.
 

RBI’s directive to curb phishing scams

 
The RBI had instructed all banks to migrate their internet banking portals to the exclusive “.bank.in” domain by October 31, 2025. The change was introduced to protect customers from phishing and fake website scams that mimic legitimate bank portals.
 
 
With the migration deadline now over, customers are being advised to check website addresses carefully before logging in to ensure they are using the official banking sites.
 
In recent years, many users have fallen victim to phishing attacks, where fraudsters create lookalike websites with minor changes in the URL. These fake sites trick customers into sharing their personal banking details, leading to financial losses.   

Why the '.bank.in' domain is more secure

 
The new “.bank.in” domain is restricted exclusively to verified entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. This means only legitimate banking institutions can register and use it, making it far more secure than general web domains.
 
By introducing this measure, the RBI aims to reduce online banking fraud, enhance cybersecurity, and build customer trust in digital transactions.
 

Bank fraud cases fall in FY25, but total amount involved triples

 
Banking frauds in India declined in number during FY25, but the total amount involved nearly tripled, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report released in May. Most of these frauds were linked to digital payment transactions.
 
Private-sector banks reported a higher number of fraud cases, while public-sector banks accounted for the largest share of the total amount involved.
 
The RBI report recorded 23,953 cases of bank frauds in FY25 -- a 34 per cent drop from the previous financial year. However, the value of these frauds jumped to ₹36,014 crore, nearly three times higher than FY24.
 
According to the central bank, the sharp increase in the total value was due to the reclassification of 122 past cases worth ₹18,674 crore. These cases were reviewed and re-reported in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment dated March 27, 2023, the report said.
 
Private-sector lenders accounted for the majority of fraud cases -- 14,233 incidents, representing 59.4 per cent of all reported cases in FY25. Meanwhile, public-sector banks reported 6,935 cases, or 29 per cent of the total, but the fraud amount was significantly higher, at ₹25,667 crore, compared with ₹10,088 crore reported by private banks.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

