Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Indian corporate legal expenditure surge 17% to Rs 52,568 crore in FY24

Indian corporate legal expenditure surge 17% to Rs 52,568 crore in FY24

For the financial year ending March 2024, the Nifty 500 companies reported legal costs of Rs 52,568 crore ($6.26 billion), a 17.03 per cent rise from the previous year's Rs 44,920 crore

legal, law, judiciary, order

Representative Image

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Legal expenses for Indian corporations surged by 17 per cent in the last financial year (FY24), driven by increased international deal activity, substantial costs related to dispute resolution, and higher compliance expenses, according to annual reports from the top 500 local companies, as reported by The Economic Times (ET).

For the financial year ending March 2024, the Nifty 500 companies incurred Rs 52,568 crore ($6.26 billion) in legal costs, marking a 17.03 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 44,920 crore, as reported by ET Intelligence Group (ETIG), ET's research arm.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The top 50 companies by market capitalisation account for a significant portion of these legal expenditures. Data indicates that their legal costs rose approximately 17.40 per cent to Rs 21,389 crore, the report said.

Key factors contributing to the rising costs include expansion efforts both domestically and internationally, regulatory expenses, and the high costs associated with litigation and arbitration.

The report quoted Nishith Dhruva, managing partner of law firm MDP & Legal, saying, "The cost of non-compliance has gone up significantly and hence most companies are trying to spend on compliance and other regulatory, which generally goes in the bucket of ‘legal spend’ for several listed companies. It’s a sign of a maturing market and one may see this cost going up continuously.”

Legal costs encompass various expenses such as litigation and arbitration fees, professional services, regulatory submissions, fines, and general stamp duties, among other items.

More From This Section

Environment-conscious Indians are turning to sustainable clothing. (File photo)

Global clothing brands turn to India amid Bangladesh unrest, orders surge

Delhi airport, Airport

Aircraft engine part found outside Delhi airport; DGCA orders probe

fsn e-commerce nykaa

India beauty, personal care market likely to reach $34 bn by 2028: Nykaa

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

Govt to set up SPV to push for aircraft manufacturing in India: Naidu

India-UK, India UK flag

India-UK FTA within finger-touching distance, says NITI Aayog CEO


In FY23, the leading spenders on legal costs were Reliance Industries with Rs 3,286 crore, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with Rs 2,953 crore, Infosys with Rs 1,726 crore, Larsen & Toubro with Rs 1,550 crore, and Samvardhana Motherson International with Rs 1,287 crore, the report said.

The leading sectors for legal expenditures are infotech with Rs 9,901 crore, pharmaceuticals with Rs 9,496 crore, finance at Rs 5,110 crore, capital goods amounting to Rs 4,321 crore, and oil & gas with Rs 4,065 crore, the report stated.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: SC hearing on Delhi CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI begins

infosys

Infosys onboarding delays: Centre asks Karnataka to take appropriate action

Travis Head

Powerplay to Boundaries: T20I records shattered in AUS vs SCO cricket match

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; Broader markets up, IT, Auto, Realty drag

Doctor Protest, AIIMS Protest, Protest

Tension eases in Telangana town after protest over rape sparks tension

Topics : corporate culture legal expenses BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon