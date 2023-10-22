close
Indian envoy to Myanmar proposes setting up JWG for Traditional Medicine

Oct 22 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Vinay Kumar on Sunday proposed setting up a Joint Working Group to promote cooperation between the two countries for teaching and research in traditional systems of medicine.
During an event on Sunday, Kumar presented a variety of books on the traditional medicine system to Myanmar Health Minister Thet Khaing Win for the library of the Uni. of Traditional Medicine (UTM), Mandalay, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"Vinay Kumar while explaining the significance of Traditional Systems of Medicine including Ayurveda and Siddha, emphasised on expeditious setting up of a Joint Working Group to promote cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries involved in teaching and research in traditional systems of Medicine," the Indian Embassy posted on X.
In this regard, Thein Zaw Linn, Rector, faculty members and students of UTM, Mandalay were informed about Ayush scholarships and Fellowships available in India.
Union Minister of Health Thet Khaing Win highly appreciated the gift of the books and promised all support for furthering cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.
India-Myanmar relations are rooted in shared historical, ethnic, cultural and religious ties. As the land of Lord Buddha, India is a country of pilgrimage for the people of Myanmar. India and Myanmar relations have stood the test of time.
The geographical proximity of the two countries has helped develop and sustain cordial relations and facilitated people-to people contact, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The Indian Government is actively involved in over a dozen projects in Myanmar, both in infrastructural and non-infrastructural areas. These include the upgradation and resurfacing of the 160 km. long Tamu-Kalewa-Kalemyo road; construction and upgradation of the Rhi-Tiddim Road in Myanmar; the Kaladan Multimodal Transport Project; etc, the MEA stated.

Myanmar India-Myanmar Medicines

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

