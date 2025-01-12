Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian Gas Exchange seeks approval to launch 3-6 month gas contracts

Indian Gas Exchange seeks approval to launch 3-6 month gas contracts

IGX currently allows gas suppliers to sell the fuel on the exchange for durations ranging from daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly

Indian Gas Exchange

Indian Gas Exchange

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has sought regulatory approvals to launch 3-6 month gas contracts benchmarked to international gas prices, its chief executive Rajesh Kumar Mediratta said.

IGX currently allows gas suppliers to sell the fuel on the exchange for durations ranging from daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly. It also offers intraday trading at a fixed price.

Mediratta said the exchange has applied to the regulator, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), for permission to launch three-month and six-month delivery contracts indexed to gas benchmarks such as FIXI and Platts JKM, WIM and Dated Brent.

"We are awaiting a clearance from PNGRB," he said.

 

The new long-duration contracts will have a payment cycle of a fortnight compared to the current system of payments being made in 2-3 days after delivery.

Also Read

Moldovan government, Moldova PM Dorin Recean

Moldova declares energy state of emergency fearing Russian gas shortage

Quantum capital

Quantum Capital to buy US power producer Cogentrix Energy for $3 bn

ONGC

ONGC to intensify gas production in Tripura to feed power plants: Official

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

Latest LIVE: PM Modi attends Viksit Bharat Dialogue 2025 on occasion of National Youth Day

BCCI review meeting

Key takeaways from BCCI review meeting ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Also, IGX is looking to introduce green certificates for trading, he said, as the government looks to make the usage of 1 per cent compressed biogas (CBG) mandatory for city gas sellers.

"Where city gas retailers have supplies coming from CBG plants, meeting the obligation of having 1 per cent CBG in the gas they supply will not be a problem. But in places where they dont have CBG supplies, they can buy these certificates," he said.

He said, gas volume traded on the exchange crossed 1 billion cubic meters (4 crore million British thermal units) in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. This volume equals 4.1 crore mmBTU volumes traded in full 2023-24 fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024).

IGX has also signed a MoU with Austria's Central Europeans Gas Hub to explore gas trading opportunities, including those for green gases such as hydrogen and methane.

"This partnership aims to strengthen India's gas market by leveraging CEGH's European market expertise and IGX's deep-expertise in the Indian gas market," he said.

Key focus areas of the MoU include trading of natural gas and renewable gases like hydrogen, biomethane, and e-methane, commodity-related certificates, market development, training programs and gas-hub operations.

A key objective of the partnership is to collaborate on best practices for the operations of natural gas trading focusing on enhancing the technical, operational and regulatory capabilities.

Insights from the Indian and European gas markets will be utilized and international best practice will be shared, facilitating the creation of a liquid and transparent gas market.

IGX and CEGH also plan to explore the development of trading platforms for emerging green gases like hydrogen, biomethane (including green gas certificates). Both parties will also work together to support gas hub operations in India, he said.

"This partnership will enable us to co-develop innovative solutions for natural gas and renewable gas trading, strengthen market efficiency and enhance energy security," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold, Gold jewellery

GJEPC positive about diamond export revival, eyes Singur as jewellery hub

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Energy security will fuel bid to become $4 trn economy much earlier: Puri

renewable energy

India adds about 30 GW renewable capacity in 2024, 113% higher than 2023

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Record 71.7% increase in Indian tourists visiting Malaysia in 2024

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Cargo handling capacity reached 133 MMT in last 10 yrs: Sarbananda Sonowal

Topics : gas natural gas Biogas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon