Home / Industry / News / Indian GCC industry to hit $100 billion by 2030, generate over 2.5 mn jobs

Indian GCC industry to hit $100 billion by 2030, generate over 2.5 mn jobs

Over the last five years, half of India's GCCs have shifted from service roles to portfolio and transformation hubs, integrating diverse, high-impact functions

GCC, Global capability center

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

India's global capability centres (GCCs) are projected to become a $100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals, according to a recent report.
 
The study, titled “India's GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond”, highlights India's position as a hub for over 1,700 GCCs. These centres collectively generate around $64.6 billion in annual revenue while employing 1.9 million professionals across diverse operational areas.

Evolving roles and strategic importance

“India's GCCs are not only growing in number but also in complexity and strategic importance. Over the past 5 years, more than half of these centres have evolved beyond traditional service roles to operate as portfolio and transformation hubs, integrating a broad scope of high-impact functions,” the report noted.
   
By 2030, the GCC industry in India is expected to grow significantly, driven by its enhanced strategic role in global operations. The report expects workforce numbers surpassing 2.5 million, emphasising India's growing significance in the global corporate landscape.

Advanced AI capabilities  

The report forecasts that by 2026, more than 70 per cent of India's GCCs will incorporate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. These advancements will include machine learning for operational analytics, AI-enabled customer support, and R&D innovations, underscoring the sector's focus on technological transformation.

Cost competitiveness as a key advantage

India's cost advantages continue to attract global corporations. The country offers operational expenses that are up to 40 per cent lower than those in Eastern Europe, making it a preferred destination for companies seeking cost efficiency without compromising on quality.
 
“India's highly competitive cost structure spans across labour, infrastructure, and operational expenses, making it a compelling destination for corporations prioritising cost efficiency without compromising on quality,” the report stated.

Strategic benefits  

Companies establishing GCC operations in India benefit from a multifaceted risk diversification strategy. This approach not only shields them from regional disruptions, but also fosters collaboration and supports uninterrupted operations.
 
The report's findings are based on comprehensive surveys involving over 100 GCC leaders in India, in-depth interviews with industry experts, and a review of existing literature and industry data.
 
India's GCC sector continues to strengthen its global position, driven by innovation, strategic value addition, and cost efficiency, paving the way for robust growth in the coming years.

Bengaluru emerges as top GCC hub in India

Bengaluru has emerged as India’s top hub for GCCs, accounting for 36 per cent of the GCC workforce in the first half of the financial year 2025, according to a report by TeamLease Digital. The city’s dominance stems from its strong high-tech sector, which comprises 37 per cent of the workforce, followed by professional services like BFSI and consulting at 21 per cent, and the manufacturing sector at 10 per cent, focused on automotive and electronics.
 
Hyderabad, contributing 14 per cent of GCC clients, excels in the high-tech domain, leveraging cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain. Mumbai and Pune account for 31 per cent, with high-tech and automotive industries as key drivers. Delhi-NCR contributes 22 per cent, with focus on oil and gas, AWS, IoT, and data analytics skills.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

