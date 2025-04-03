Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma industry welcomes US move to exempt drugs from tariff

Indian pharma industry welcomes US move to exempt drugs from tariff

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has welcomed the US administration's decision to exempt pharmaceuticals from the newly announced tariffs

The IPA has also urged the Indian government to consider removing customs duty on imported drugs.

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), which represents the country’s large research-driven drug firms accounting for around 80 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports, has welcomed the US administration’s decision to exempt pharmaceuticals from the newly announced tariffs.
 
“The decision underscores the critical role of cost-effective, life-saving generic medicines in public health, economic stability and national security,” said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, IPA. 
 
He added, “India and the US share a strong and growing bilateral trade relationship, with a shared vision to double trade to $500 billion under the Mission 500 initiative. Pharmaceuticals remain a cornerstone of this partnership, as India plays a vital role in global and US healthcare by ensuring a steady supply of affordable medicines.”
   
The IPA stated that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is committed to advancing the shared priorities of both nations—strengthening medicine supply chain resilience and reinforcing national security by ensuring access to affordable medicines for all.
 
The IPA has also urged the Indian government to consider removing customs duty on imported drugs, which currently ranges between 5 and 10 per cent. India exports $8.7 billion worth of medicines to the US, while importing around $800 million worth.
 
A recent report by brokerage firm Jefferies noted that the pharmaceutical sector may escape serious action by the Trump administration due to concerns that additional tariffs would lead to higher drug prices in the US. Analysts have suggested that the US may impose a 10 per cent tariff on Indian medicines, with the increased cost potentially being passed on to consumers. However, if companies do not pass on the cost, the burden may fall on the entire supply chain, including retailers, distributors and formulation makers.
       

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

