India's pharma industry gets relief from Trump's reciprocal tariff

US President Donald Trump on Thursday exempted imports of pharmaceuticals, energy and certain other minerals from the scope of his newly announced reciprocal tariffs, providing a potential reprieve to India’s generic medicines industry.
“Some goods will not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariff. These include: (1) articles subject to 50 USC 1702(b); (2) steel and aluminium articles and autos/auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs; (3) copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles; (4) all articles that may become subject to future Section 232 tariffs; (5) bullion; and (6) energy and certain other minerals that are not available in the United States,” the White House said in a fact sheet.
Trump on Thursday announced a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, alleging that India imposes a 52 per cent tariff on US goods, including through currency manipulation and non-tariff barriers. India is among 18 countries on which Trump has imposed substantial tariffs, including 46 per cent on Vietnam and 17 per cent on the Philippines. These tariffs will come into effect from April 9. The rest of the world will face a uniform 10 per cent reciprocal tariff on all exports to the US, effective April 5.
Citing examples of India’s high tariffs, the White House highlighted the country’s 70 per cent tariff on passenger vehicle imports, 10–20 per cent levy on networking switches and routers, 80 per cent on rice in the husk, and 50 per cent on apples imported from the US.
“India imposes its own uniquely burdensome and/or duplicative testing and certification requirements in sectors such as chemicals, telecom products, and medical devices, making it difficult or costly for American companies to sell their products in India. If these barriers were removed, it is estimated that US exports would increase by at least $5.3 billion annually,” the factsheet said.
Although the US stated that India’s average most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff rate is 17 per cent, the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff also reflects concerns over the trade imbalance between the two countries.
“To conceptualise reciprocal tariffs, the tariff rates that would drive bilateral trade deficits to zero were computed… Regulatory barriers to American products, environmental reviews, differences in consumption tax rates, compliance hurdles and costs, currency manipulation and undervaluation all serve to deter American goods and keep trade balances distorted,” the US Trade Representative (USTR) said, explaining the rationale behind the tariff calculations.