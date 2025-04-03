Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Ford to offer broad discounts, capitalising on tariff-driven sales boost

Ford to offer broad discounts, capitalising on tariff-driven sales boost

Ford will offer its employee pricing - a discounted rate available to Ford workers - to all customers

Ford

Buyers have rushed to dealer lots in recent weeks to snap up cars before prices increase (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters DETROIT
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ford Motor plans to announce discounts across multiple models starting Thursday, three sources said, leaning on its healthy inventory to offer customers thousands of dollars off as competitors hike prices to absorb tariff costs. 
Ford will offer its employee pricing - a discounted rate available to Ford workers - to all customers, the sources said.
The program will be called the "From America for America" plan, one of the people said. 
Ford declined to comment. 
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker builds 80 per cent of its US-sold vehicles domestically, giving it a greater buffer from US President Donald Trump's tariffs than some competitors. 
 

Also Read

Ford

Ford to restart Chennai plant for engine export, no plans of car production

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

US finalises $9.63 billion loan for Ford, SK On joint battery venture

BYD

China's BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda

Ford

Ford plans to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, cites disruptive shift to EVs

Ford

Ford agrees to pay up to $165 mn fine to US govt for slow recall response

However, it still faces the prospect of steep levies on imported vehicle parts. 
Trump last week announced 25 per cent duties on all auto imports, which sent shockwaves through the global industry. 
The United States is the world's largest importer of cars, and nearly half of all cars sold in the country last year were imported, according to research firm GlobalData. 
On Wednesday, Trump broadened the tariffs to a 10 per cent baseline on all imports, with higher rates for some countries. Ford shares fell following the tariff announcement, as did those of General Motors and Tesla. 
While under Trump's order, goods from Mexico and Canada that comply with the USMCA trade agreement between the three countries will largely remain exempt from tariffs, auto exports and steel and aluminum fall under separate tariff policies.  
Barclays analysts said Ford was best positioned to weather the tariffs given its high percentage of US production, while rivals General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis produce around half of their US-sold vehicles domestically. 
Buyers have rushed to dealer lots in recent weeks to snap up cars before prices increase, boosting auto sales in March. 
Ford's dealer lots are more stocked than the industry average, according to Cox automotive. Ford had more than four months of inventory in February, above the industry average of nearly three months. 
Cox also found that Ford's incentive deals were slightly lower than the broader industry in February, with Ford's deals amounting to 6.7 per cent of average vehicle transaction price, while the industry average was 7.1 per cent, or $3,392. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

pharma, tariff

Drug prices set to rise in the US if 26% tariff is passed on pharma cos

auto parts, automobile parts, car parts

Trump tariff to make US 'wealthy again' to hurt Indian auto parts exporters

PremiumFortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare secures rights to Fortis brand in public auction

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

Govt sets up control room to monitor Trump's tariff announcements: Report

Premiumcoal mines

Comfortable coal stocks even after monsoon, says Union coal secretary

Topics : Ford car discounts vehicle sales Ford Motor Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesWaqf Amendment Bill LIVELatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon