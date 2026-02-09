Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission signs 3 MoUs to strengthen drug safety

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has signed memoranda of understanding with the Goa State Pharmacy Council, Quality Council of India, and HLL Infra Tech Services Limited, to strengthen drug safety, quality assurance, and capacity-building initiatives.

The IPC, an autonomous body under the Health Ministry, has been making efforts to foster institutional partnerships with regulatory bodies, professional councils, quality organisations, and public sector enterprises to strengthen pharmacovigilance systems, enhance professional competencies, and promote uniform standards for medicine quality and patient safety across India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between IPC and Goa State Pharmacy Council (GSPC) provides a structured framework for collaboration in pharmacovigilance, rational use of medicines, and professional development of pharmacists in the state, the health ministry said in a statement.

It envisages promotion of the National Formulary of India among pharmacists, strengthening of adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting mechanisms, conducting training programmes and workshops, and facilitation of awareness initiatives related to drug safety, pharmacopoeial standards, and sustainable pharmacopoeia.

The MoU also aims to support the establishment and strengthening of ADR Monitoring Centres and enhance systematic reporting and documentation practices across healthcare facilities in the state, the statement said.

Under the MoU signed between IPC and the Quality Council of India (QCI), both institutions have agreed to collaborate in areas of mutual interest relating to quality promotion, public health awareness, and capacity building.

The cooperation includes joint planning and implementation of training and awareness programmes, particularly in relation to pharmacovigilance and allied subjects, utilisation of institutional expertise and technical resources, and development of collaborative initiatives aligned with national quality and safety objectives.

It is intended to provide a flexible, non-binding framework to facilitate project-based cooperation, with specific activities to be undertaken through mutually agreed work orders, while supporting the broader mandate of quality assurance and standardisation in the healthcare sector.

Harsh Mangla, the joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the critical role of the regulatory sector in the effective implementation of primary and secondary healthcare across the country.

He described the MoUs as a significant starting point for institutional partnership, while underscoring that sustained efforts would be required to achieve long-term public health goals.

Mangla further highlighted that MoUs should not remain symbolic, but must translate into the achievement of objectives in their true sense. He also stressed that drugs and pharmaceuticals deserve the highest level of attention and that enhancing awareness among pharmacists is crucial in ensuring patient safety and quality healthcare delivery.