Friday, January 02, 2026 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's tech job openings fall 24% in January, hit six-year low: Xpheno

India's tech job openings fall 24% in January, hit six-year low: Xpheno

Active technology job demand stood at 103,000 in January, the second-lowest in six years, as the sector continued to struggle with weak recovery and subdued hiring

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of active technology job roles in India continues to remain subdued and currently stands at the second-lowest level in six years, according to data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno.
 
As of January 2026, the number of active job opening stands at 103,000, down 24 per cent from 136,000 in same period last year. Though the 2026 numbers are slightly better than 102,000 in January 2024, but way below 262,000 openings four years ago, when the pandemic was getting over. The current active demand volume is down 60 per cent from the peak demand recorded in January 2022. 
 
Apart from the overall drop in volume, the tech sector has also lost the majority contributor status it traditionally held. In 2022, the non-tech sector collectively overtook the tech sector as the largest contributor to total active jobs and has retained that position for more than three years. The tech sector has crossed the 50 per cent contributor mark only twice since then.
 
“When headwinds and adversities hit in the latter half of 2022, the sector rollback was the sharpest and fastest. As active demand quickly dropped by 50 per cent to hit 133,000 in January 2023, the sector was set on a slide that it has found hard to recover from. But for a few short-lived periods of recovery, the overall decline continues and the outlook for regaining earlier volumes is not encouraging,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.
 
Openings across job levels are down compared with a year ago, Xpheno data showed. Entry-level openings declined 18 per cent, while mid-senior and senior openings fell 12 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Sam Altman

OpenAI's new job offer brings $500 mn pay and high stress: Details here

Prateek Shukla, co-founder and chief executive officer of Masai

Job-tech platform Masai aims to triple revenue, plans overseas expansionpremium

IT Industry

Hackathon way of hiring: IT firms seek engineers with practical skillspremium

Citi

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Indian IT faces $100,000 H-1B shock, but innovation may be the answerpremium

 
Active tech talent demand from global capability centres (GCCs) stood at 17,000, accounting for 16 per cent of total demand, and grew 13 per cent compared with December. Overall, GCC demand volumes rose 7 per cent year-on-year. Functionally, core technology and engineering roles dominated active demand with a 58 per cent share, although demand for tech and engineering talent declined 37 per cent.
 
Business Standard reported last month that the services industry continues to be weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainties and limited visibility on the deal pipeline, especially new large deals worth more than $75 million. This, coupled with the impact of automation, increased use of machine-written code and a sharp focus by employers on productivity and efficiency, has also led to a decline in fresher hiring.
 
In comparison, global capability centres are expected to continue outpacing traditional IT services providers this fiscal and over the full year in terms of workforce additions, as companies increasingly set up such centres as part of their technology transformation strategies.
 
“The Indian tech sector, which once dominated the country’s overall talent activity, appears to have caught a cold in late 2022 and continues to struggle with a low-to-no recovery trajectory. After being the first to recover from Covid-induced lockdowns, the sector went hyper on talent action from early 2021 to late 2022. Active demand peaked in January–February 2022 at over 260,000 roles, accounting for 85 per cent of overall active jobs,” Karanth added.
 

More From This Section

CNG

Torrent Gas cuts CNG price by up to ₹3.50/kg, PNG by up to ₹2 per unit

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh

Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

Rich homebuyers are now 'test-driving' multimillion-dollar mansions

Ultra-rich splurge ₹7,186 cr on 51 homes in 2025; Mumbai dominatespremium

Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh attracts 25.3% of proposed investments in FY26: Report

research & development, R&D

CPSEs' research expenditure increases 25.6% to ₹9,691 crore in FY25

Topics : Tech jobs IT hiring job openings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayOTT This Week Sensex Outlook 2026Cigarette Tax HikeAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOGate Admit Card 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon