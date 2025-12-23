Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NTPC to set up 1 tonne-per-day green hydrogen plant in Greater Noida

NTPC to set up 1 tonne-per-day green hydrogen plant in Greater Noida

The project will be set up through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the Research & Development (R&D) wing of NTPC

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced its plan to set up a green hydrogen project of 1 tonne/day at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will be set up through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the Research & Development (R&D) wing of NTPC.

NETRA will set up a plasma gasificationbased green hydrogen plant on its campus at Greater Noida, the company said.

The plant is designed to produce 1 tonne of green hydrogen per day, NTPC said.

The advanced plasma gasification technology will convert waste into tar-free syngas, which will be further processed to produce hydrogen using PSA/membrane technology, it said.

 

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements, and has an installed capacity of 85 GW+, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company aims to achieve 149 GW of production capacity by 2032, including 60 GW of renewable energy capacity, and targets to expand the overall capacity to 244 GW by 2037.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

spirits, wine, alcohol

Easing of liquor policy for GIFT City to boost hospitality, investments

Sugar

CRISIL SME Tracker: Sugar MSMEs set for steady growth amid diversificationpremium

Wind power, wind mill

India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report datapremium

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Real estate developers expect rate cut to boost housing sales momentum

Indigo crisis

Business@2025: From tax reforms to trade pacts, a year of course correctionpremium

Topics : NTPC Greater Noida National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon