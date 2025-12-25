Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India to assume chair of Kimberly Process from Jan 1 for third time

India to assume chair of Kimberly Process from Jan 1 for third time

As defined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, conflict diamonds are rough diamonds used by rebel groups or their allies to finance conflicts that undermine legitimate governments in world

India is a global player in diamond cutting and polishing | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

For the third time, India will chair the Kimberley Process (KP), a global initiative to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain, from January 1 next year, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

KP is a joint initiative of different countries, industry and civil societies to control the flow of conflict diamonds, which are used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments in the world.

India is a global player in diamond cutting and polishing.

As defined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, conflict diamonds are rough diamonds used by rebel groups or their allies to finance conflicts that undermine legitimate governments in the world.

 

"India will take over as KP Vice Chair from December 25, 2025, before assuming the chairmanship in the new year. This will be the third time India has been entrusted with the chair of the Kimberley Process," the ministry said.

During its tenure, India will focus on strengthening governance and compliance, advancing digital certification and traceability, enhancing transparency through data-driven monitoring, and building consumer trust in conflict-free diamonds.

"As a leading global hub for diamond manufacturing and trade, India's leadership comes at a time of shifting geopolitics and growing emphasis on sustainable and responsible sourcing," it said.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), established pursuant to a UN resolution, came into effect on 1 January 2003 and has since evolved into an effective mechanism for curbing the trade in conflict diamonds.

It currently has 60 participants, with the European Union and its member states counted as a single participant. Together, the participants account for over 99 per cent of the global rough diamond trade, making it the most comprehensive international mechanism governing this sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India diamonds Diamonds diamond Diamond industry

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
