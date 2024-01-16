Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Insurance industry to grow at an average rate of 7.1% in 2024-28: Swiss Re

India's economic outlook remains positive, with average annual real GDP growth estimated to be 6.4 per cent between 2024 and 2028, putting it ahead of emerging Asian economies like China, Indonesia

Group covers lead 22% growth in Q1FY23 health insurance premium

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
India’s insurance sector is projected to record the fastest growth among the G20 countries, with the total insurance premium growing at an average rate of 7.1 per cent in real terms during the 2024-28 period. In comparison, the growth rate for the global insurance market will be around 2.4 per cent, noted a report by Swiss Re Institute. The expanding economy, growing middle class, innovation, and regulatory support are driving the insurance market growth in the country.

In this period, the life insurance business is expected to record 6.7 per cent growth, backed by rising demand for term life cover by the middle class and increased adoption of insurtech. Meanwhile, the non-life segment is estimated to grow by 8.3 per cent, owing to economic growth, improvement in distribution channels, government support, and a favourable regulatory environment, with health premiums forecasted to grow by 9.7 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India’s economic outlook also remains positive, with average annual real GDP growth estimated to be 6.4 per cent between 2024 and 2028, putting it ahead of major emerging Asian economies like China and Indonesia.

“Our medium-term outlook remains positive, with average annual real GDP growth projected at 6.4 per cent between 2024 and 2028. That puts growth in India ahead of major emerging Asian economies such as China (4.3 per cent) and Indonesia (4.9 per cent), emerging Asia excluding China (5.6 per cent), and also emerging markets overall (3.7 per cent),” the research noted.

Meanwhile, for the financial year 2022-23 period, the growth in the life insurance industry is estimated to have slowed down to 4.1 per cent from 5.9 per cent in 2021-22 due to the decline in risk awareness as the pandemic faded and recent changes in tax norms for high-ticket policies. Further, the non-life insurance industry is likely to dip to 7.7 per cent from 9 per cent due to high interest rates, elevated retail, and medical inflation.

However, along with an expanding economy and insurance market, India also has an increase in exposure to several natural catastrophes, and the protection against these is very low. According to the analysis by Swiss Re, 93 per cent of the exposures are uninsured, and the major challenge faced in bridging the protection gap is limited awareness and perception of risks.

“Economic losses due to natural disasters have been on an upward trend for many years, driven mainly by economic growth and rapid urbanisation. India’s major cities have high population- and asset-value concentrations, and many are exposed to multiple natural hazards. One challenge in bridging the large protection gap is limited awareness and perception of the risks. The industry also faces challenges in underwriting, with a need for more granular data on existing natural catastrophe exposures, and establishing more robust modelling capabilities,” the research noted.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Budget 2024-25: Insurers hope for tax reliefs, provisions for uncertainties

LIC drives new business premium growth in December 2023, shows data

Red Sea crisis: No claims yet, but insurance cost may rise if tensions grow

Payout by life insurers moderates in FY23 compared to previous year

Premiums of non-life insurance companies rise 14.74% YoY in Dec 2023


The “Insurance for all by 2047” initiative launched by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in November 2022, along with robust economic growth, is expected to support the development and expansion of the insurance sector.

         
Table 1:
CAGR during 2024-28 time period
      
  Region Total Insurance Business Life Insurance Business
Non-Life Business
  India 7.10% 6.70% 8.30%
  Emerging markets 5.10% 5.20% 5%
  Emerging Asia excl.China 6.90% 6.70% 7.40%
  Global 2.40% 2.50% 2.30%
         
  Source: Swiss Re Institute      
         
Table 2: Growth in 2022-23 period      
  Region Total Insurance Business Life Insurance Business
Non-Life Business
   India 5.00% 4.10% 7.70%   Emerging markets 6.60% 7.70% 4.90%   Emerging Asia excl.China 4.50% 3.50% 6.90%   Global 1.60% 1.50% 1.60%             Source: Swiss Re Institute    
Topics : Insurance Sector G20 economies economic growth General insurance sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon