JNPA container traffic rose 13% to hit record 7.94 mn TEUs in 2025

JNPA is currently operating five terminals with a combined capacity of about 10.1 million TEUs. | Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s largest container port, handled 7.94 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo in 2025, the highest-ever in a year in the port’s history. The cargo volume grew by 12.64 per cent Y-o-Y amid stable demand and improved alignment across terminal operations, shipping lines, and service providers.
Overall cargo in 2025 reached 99.17 million tonnes, up 9.86 per cent Y-o-Y. JNPA is currently operating five terminals with a combined capacity of about 10.1 million TEUs.
IndusInd Bank’s heads of wealth, customer management resign
Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday said that Rana Vikram Anand, Head — Customer Management, and Anish Behl, Head — Wealth and Para Banking, have resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to an exchange filing. Anand and Behl were part of the bank’s senior management. They tendered their resigna-tions on January 1 and January 2, respect-ively. Behl will pursue opportunities in the insurance sector, the filing said.
First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST