Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / JNPA container traffic rose 13% to hit record 7.94 mn TEUs in 2025

JNPA container traffic rose 13% to hit record 7.94 mn TEUs in 2025

Overall cargo in 2025 reached 99.17 million tonnes, up 9.86 per cent Y-o-Y

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

JNPA is currently operating five terminals with a combined capacity of about 10.1 million TEUs. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s largest container port, handled 7.94 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo in 2025, the highest-ever in a year in the port’s history. The cargo volume grew by 12.64 per cent Y-o-Y amid stable demand and improved alignment across terminal operations, shipping lines, and service providers.  Overall cargo in 2025 reached 99.17 million tonnes, up 9.86 per cent Y-o-Y. JNPA is currently operating five terminals with a combined capacity of about 10.1 million TEUs.
 

IndusInd Bank’s heads of wealth, customer management resign 

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday said that Rana Vikram Anand, Head — Customer Management, and Anish Behl, Head — Wealth and Para Banking, have resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to an exchange filing. Anand and Behl were part of the bank’s senior management. They tendered their resigna-tions on January 1 and January 2, respect-ively. Behl will pursue opportunities in the insurance sector, the filing said.

 

More From This Section

Grok

Explicit image row: Meity asks X to review Grok, submit report in 72 hours

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Centre okays 22 more investment proposals worth ₹42K crore under ECMS

CPSEs, research and development, R&D spending

CPSEs' research expenditure increases 25.6% to ₹9,691 crore in FY25premium

MSMEs, textile

Deadline for textile PLI scheme applications extended to March 31

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh

Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

Topics : Cargo industry Shipping industry IndusInd Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon