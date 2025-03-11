Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Kajol buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for Rs 28.78 crore

Kajol buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for Rs 28.78 crore

The property has been sold by Bharat Realty Ventures, a Mumbai-based real estate developer

Kajol

Kajol

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has bought a retail space in Mumbai’s Goregaon West locality for Rs 28.78 crore, according to the registration documents provided by IndexTap, a data-driven home-buying platform.
 
The property has been sold by Bharat Realty Ventures, a Mumbai-based real estate developer.
 
The space spans a Rera carpet area of 4,365 square feet (sq ft) at the rate of Rs 65,940 per sq ft. It also has space to park five cars.
 
The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.73 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. It was registered with the Maharashtra state government authority on March 6, 2025.
   
In July 2023, Kajol bought 194.7 square metres (sq m) of office space worth Rs 7.64 crore in Oshiwara, in Andheri West, as per the property registration documents provided by Propstack.

Also Read

Kajol

Actress Kajol buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for Rs 29 crore

Do Patti trailer

Kajol, Kriti's Do Patti releases today, after special screening last night

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

LIVE news: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu says he is working towards creating 'Quantum Valley' in state

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

356,000 claims worth Rs 643 cr rejected for frauds under Ayushman Bharat

Only 52 per cent of industry leaders worldwide are “very confident” that company boards have the ability to navigate cybersecurity, according to a survey by Deloitte. The role of C-suite leaders, including chief information security officers, is evol

Investment in information security likely to grow 16.4% in 2025: Gartner

 
The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 45.84 lakh for the registration of the deal that took place on July 28, 2023.
 
Earlier, in September 2024, Ajay Devgn leased out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West area for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for five years. Ajay Devgn rented the office premises to MMM Media Works, a Hyderabad-based firm.
 
The space is located in the Signature Tower building, in a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office spaces.
 
Several other Bollywood artists, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, have invested in commercial spaces in the same building.
   

More From This Section

cotton, China, textile industry

India's cotton imports to double as output falls short, says trade body

Exports, Export

Govt mulls incentives for exporters amid global trade uncertainty

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India adds record 25 GW of solar capacity in 2024, says Mercom report

processed food

Centre to support food processing industry with slew of schemes: Official

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Improve freight services, diversify beyond coal, cement: Rlys parl panel

Topics : Kajol Goregaon Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon