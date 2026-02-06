Friday, February 06, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Air India opens new lounge at Delhi airport; CEO says exciting time

Air India opens new lounge at Delhi airport; CEO says exciting time

The airline will also be opening lounges in San Francisco, New York and other cities

Air India

Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- has over 300 planes (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is an exciting time for Air India and the changes will manifest in the air as well as on the ground this year, the airline's chief Campbell Wilson said as the Tata Group-owned carrier opened its new lounge at the Delhi airport.

The airline will also be opening lounges in San Francisco, New York and other cities.

Spread across 16,000 square feet, the Maharaja Lounge at the Delhi airport can accommodate around 300 guests in 'Business' and 'First Class' sections.

In a brief interaction with PTI after the opening of the lounge on Thursday evening, Wilson said it is an "exciting time" for Air India and 2026 is the year when the changes will "really manifest in the air" and on the ground as he mentioned about retrofit of wide-body planes.

 

"By the end of this year we'll have about half, a little bit more than half of our wide-body aircraft upgraded to a new standard. It will take another 18-24 months beyond that to complete the rest of the fleet (upgrade)... but increasingly we will have a very much more consistent world-class experience on Air India.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

50% inspected aircraft showed repeated technical issues, says govt

Air India

AI probes crew actions in fuel-switch incident on London-B'luru flight

Air India

UK asks Air India to explain Boeing Dreamliner fuel-switch incident

Air India Express

Air India Express could post first operating profit since privatisationpremium

As of March 2025, India operated 181 Boeing aircraft, of which 35 belonged to the 787 family

Datanomics: Boeing and a spate of mishaps amid mounting safety scarespremium

"It is an exciting time and I think the new Air India is starting to become visible," he said.

In a statement on Friday, Wilson said the new lounge at the Delhi airport is a significant milestone in the airline's transformation journey and that its strategic expansion plans include substantial investments to build more such platforms across countries that it flies to.

Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- has over 300 planes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MHCV cycle, medium heavy commercial vehicles, replacement demand trucks, GST reset CV sector, MHCV recovery India, Tata Motors MHCV, Ashok Leyland MHCV, freight rates India

Truck rentals flat in January; EV and CV sales sustain momentum: Report

Vodafone Idea

DoT sets up 2-member committee to reassess Vodafone Idea's AGR duespremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Draft rules, forms under new I-T law likely this week for consultationpremium

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Govt rolls out startup status for deeptechs, extends recognition to 20 yrs

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Age limits for social media under review, govt to take a call: IT secy

Topics : Air India air india express Air india privatisation Airport lounge airport lounges Delhi airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today