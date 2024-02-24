Sensex (    %)
                        
Kerala leading India's healthcare talent migration to MENA: Report

Migration of healthcare workers from Kerala, in particular, witnessed a notable increase in migration to the UAE, with a 3.3-fold rise in 2023, the report stated

The report is based on data on Huntr platform and employer organisations in the Middle East from 2022 and 2023

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Kerala leads India's healthcare talent migration to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, especially to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which witnessed a 3.3-fold increase in demand in 2023, said a report.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh emerged as the leading states contributing to the migration of healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and laboratory technicians, to MENA countries, according to data by blue-collar worker platform Huntr.
Migration of healthcare workers from Kerala, in particular, witnessed a notable increase in migration to the UAE, with a 3.3-fold rise in 2023, the report stated.
The report is based on data on Huntr platform and employer organisations in the Middle East from 2022 and 2023.
It further noted that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are the most preferred destinations for Indian healthcare professionals seeking job opportunities.
These countries offer attractive incentives, including extended residency visas, financial benefits, and state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, the report added.
"The rapid globalisation has opened doors for extensive global mobility, and this report is a testament to the crucial role that India plays in meeting MENA countries' rising healthcare talent demands.
The surge in migration from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reflects a significant shift in the region's healthcare landscape. With Huntr's innovative solutions and stakeholder collaboration, we're poised to drive further growth and development in the MENA healthcare sector," Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said.
The report further revealed that employers in MENA countries seek candidates with specific skills and qualifications, including experience in regional sales, distributor management, and project management.
Additionally, there is also a high demand for healthcare professionals with qualifications ranging from diplomas to higher degrees in nursing and medicine.
The healthcare workers migrating from India to the MENA region are predominantly within the early 30s age group, with a noticeable increase in the number of male nurses joining the workforce segment that is traditionally dominated by women, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

