close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Large companies spend a lot of time on tax compliance, says Deloitte

Tax teams at companies spend around 70% time on an average on tax compliance and wants cross-utilisation of data collected by various govt agencies to cut reporting requirements, Deloitte survey said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
tax

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tax teams at large companies spend around 70 per cent time on an average on tax compliance and wants cross-utilisation of data collected by various government agencies to cut down on reporting requirements, a Deloitte survey said on Tuesday.

A big challenge faced by organisations include TDS compliance, the survey said, adding simplifying reporting under tax regulations would make reconciliations quicker and more efficient.

"The disproportionate amount of time spent by tax teams on tax compliance, more so in larger organisations, is an area of concern and needs to be addressed by way of discussion between the tax administration and taxpayers," said the Deloitte survey on 'Income-tax digitalisation in India'.

Tax teams in large, complex organisations, despite their enhanced use of technology in tax, spend a high proportion (around 70 per cent on average) on tax compliance.

Given the significant amount of data involved, the reconciliation of TDS data and processing/re-processing of data requires large teams to focus full-time only on TDS compliance; in light of the fact that more transactions are coming within the purview of TDS, the problem is growing in complexity, the survey said.

"Today the amount of time corporate taxpayer spends on compliance, the demand is overwhelmingly of digitalisation of compliance. There is a big burden of compliance and reporting that takes away most of their time," Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa said.

Also Read

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil

Income-Tax Dept conducts searches at real estate firms in Hyderabad

Allow deductions, hike threshold for levying peak 30% tax: Experts

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

91Springboard starts new co-working in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Luxury housing sales in Indian cities surge 151% in Q1 2023: Report

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

Two-thirds of the survey respondents and 84 per cent respondents from companies with a turnover of more than Rs 6,400 crore highlighted that reduction in the number of income tax compliance by utilising filings made by taxpayers under other regulations, including GST returns, annual return filing with MCA, and FEMA reporting, can drive tax digitalisation.

Simplifying reporting under tax regulations, such that reconciliations are quicker and more efficient, was another key ask from respondents, especially from larger companies.

Sixty-four per cent of respondents from companies with a turnover of less than Rs 500 crore suggested streamlining TDS/TCS compliance with the help of technology, the survey said.

E-filing 2.0 has been well received by respondents across the board as pre-filled ITRs and AIS/TIS information have reduced the time spent in data collation and in errors.

The survey respondents were appreciative of the improved income tax portal for its user-friendly interface and e-documentation trail maintenance.

Companies with a turnover of Rs 500-3,000 crore appreciated computer-based scrutiny selection and speedy processing of returns and refunds.

Faceless assessments have been appreciated the most by respondents from companies with a turnover of Rs 3,000-6,400 crore.

"Asks from taxpayers differ depending on the size of the organisation. While the asks of large organisations are for the tax administration to use filings made under other regulations and thus, simplify tax reporting, small ones seek to streamline TDS/TCS compliance," the Deloitte survey said.

The survey has responses from 129 tax professionals, including c-suite, directors, and presidents from finance functions, general manager (finance), and vice president (finance), finance & taxation managers.

The survey was conducted across sectors, including consumer; energy resources and industries; financial services; government and public services; life science and health care; and technology, media, and telecommunications.

Sidhwa said it is encouraging to note that 60 per cent of companies have already completed automation for transaction tax and annual tax compliance, with the remaining 40 per cent still in the process.

"We also noted that 50 per cent of the respondents attested to the advantages of data accessibility on tax portals while observing a notable decrease in time spent on compliance," Sidhwa added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : tax Deloitte

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Stride Ventures
2 min read

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan
1 min read

Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

Army chief Naravane
2 min read

FADA flags concerns over 2-wheeler sales by unauthorised multi-brand stores

Image
2 min read

President Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Putin
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon