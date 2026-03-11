Long days, longer nights: Seafarers trapped in West Asia navigate a war

“This is not a drill.” That was the message the crew heard when the captain called everyone to the citadel — the reinforced safe room deep inside the vessel — as missiles streaked across the sky above the Persian Gulf. This was March 7, a week after the US-Israel-Iran war broke out.

“It was a scary day,” said an Indian sailor currently aboard a merchant ship operating in West Asia. “We felt anxious watching the third officer bring all our documents with him to the citadel. That was the first sighting of missiles; they flew past us.”

The crew could not sleep that night. “There were constant alerts on the phone, telling us to take shelter,” the sailor said. By the next morning, thick black smoke was visible from a nearby oil terminal. The debris of an intercepted missile had fallen on an oil storage unit.

Days later, the ship remains in the region.

“We are getting used to the constant alerts to take shelter, listening to sonic booms from jets flying above us, hearing news of neighbouring ports being targeted, and being the only ship in the terminal,” the sailor said.

His experience reflects that of thousands of maritime workers operating in the waters around the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, where hostilities have escalated.

According to a statement by International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf region, working “under heightened risk and considerable mental strain”.

The conflict has already resulted in fatalities and injuries among maritime personnel, including the deaths of three Indian crew members on board foreign vessels. On Wednesday, a projectile hit a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, setting the vessel ablaze.

India, among the world’s largest suppliers of seafaring workforce, has a significant presence in the region. According to the Mumbai-based Sailors Union of India, which represents seafarers in partnership with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, 36 Indian-flagged ships carrying about 800 Indian crew members are currently operating in the Gulf region. The union puts the total number of Indian seafarers working globally at about 350,000, of which some 125,000 are on Indian-flagged vessels.

The union’s founder and president, RP Veettil, said they are in touch with maritime authorities to obtain information about the seafarers and facilitate communication with their families. However, there are practical challenges in bringing them home.

“When people ask why they simply cannot evacuate everyone, the issue is that every ship needs a minimum number of crew members to operate,” Veettil said. “Someone has to relieve them, and often others are not ready to take charge of the post.”

Eyes on the vessels

Indian maritime authorities say several measures have been activated to monitor the situation and support seafarers.

In an advisory issued on February 28, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) asked all Indian-flagged vessels operating in or transiting the region to undertake comprehensive ship-shore security drills covering multiple threat scenarios, including loitering munitions (such as suicide drones), unmanned surface vessels, and other such threats.

The maritime regulator also advised the vessels to test their ship security alert system before entering the high-risk area to ensure the operational readiness of onboard security systems. The advisory requires ship owners, operators and charterers to carry out voyage-specific risk assessments before planning any transit through the affected waters.

To strengthen monitoring, vessels operating in the wider region have also been directed to comply with an existing daily reporting mechanism introduced by the DGS in 2024. Under this system, ships must submit their details each day through an online ship reporting form, allowing authorities to maintain a real-time database of vessel movements, and coordinate responses in case of a maritime security incident.

For vessels already operating in the region when the advisory was issued, additional measures have been prescribed. Masters or company security officers must immediately update the ship’s reporting status and provide the DG Communication Centre with full particulars of the vessel and crew list. Ships are also required to maintain an enhanced security posture throughout the transit; continuously monitor navigational warnings and maritime security advisories; review and fully implement their ship security plans, which outline the steps crews must follow during threats; and brief crews on emergency procedures for threats such as missiles, drones, sea mines and other attacks.

Masters and company security officers have also been instructed to immediately report any suspicious activity, interception, electronic interference, navigation disruption or hostile approach to the DG Communication Centre, which operates round the clock to coordinate responses with relevant maritime authorities.

Binish Varma, a seamen’s welfare officer at the DGS, said ships operating in sensitive waters follow established international training and safety standards. “Different levels of officers receive specialised training in crisis management and maritime security procedures, and India regularly conducts such training, and certifies seafarers.”

In times of crisis

In the event of an incident, ships typically contact maritime rescue coordination centres in nearby coastal nations, while simultaneously informing their company and relevant authorities.

“These coordination centres exist in every coastal nation,” the official said, adding that countries in the region often work together to manage maritime emergencies.

To strengthen coordination during the current crisis, the DGS has set up a quick response team, which is working with families, shipping companies, recruitment agencies, trade unions, port authorities, and Indian missions abroad.

On board ships, however, crisis management begins with the captain.

Vessels follow structured procedures when geopolitical crises escalate, said Karan Kochhar, head of Marine People Asia at A P Moller-Maersk, a talent management division for seafarers and marine personnel across the Asia-Pacific region.

“When a crisis arises, the first step on board a vessel is to gather accurate information,” Kochhar said, adding that the captain typically calls an emergency meeting with senior officers. Here, information from company security teams, maritime advisories and other credible sources is reviewed before the captain briefs the crew on potential risks and the actions required.

The vessel’s bridge team continuously monitors updates, reassessing risks based on the ship’s location and developments in the region. Depending on the threat level, additional measures may be implemented, including controlled access to the vessel, heightened bridge vigilance, and readiness of emergency communication systems.

Manan Arora, a chief officer in the merchant navy, said shipping companies, and protection and indemnity clubs — mutual insurance groups that cover liabilities such as accidents, pollution and crew injury through member contributions — closely monitor geopolitical developments and accordingly issue operational guidance.

Merchant ships do not carry weapons, although private armed security personnel may sometimes be deployed when transiting piracy-prone areas, he said. In certain high-risk regions, such as the Gulf of Aden, vessels may also coordinate with naval forces and travel in convoys escorted by warships.

For crews at sea, maintaining morale during crises can be as important as operational preparedness.

“Transparent communication from the captain and continuing with routine operations help keep the crew composed,” Arora said. Shared meals, regular work schedules, and contact with families help reduce anxiety during prolonged periods of uncertainty, Kochhar added.

Few things, however, prepare a sailor for missiles whizzing past the ship.

“At first, we couldn’t sleep,” said the sailor quoted above. “Now, we are slowly getting used to the situation.”