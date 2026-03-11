Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India ready to meet any unprecedented demand for coal, says govt

India has adequate coal stocks at mines and power plants to meet any unprecedented demand, the coal ministry said, citing record inventory levels across the sector

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a revised master plan to address the ongoing issues of fire, land subsidence, and the rehabilitation of affected families in the Jharia Coalfield.

The overall coal stock available in the country is 210 MT, adequate for about 88 days

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
The country is ready to meet any unprecedented demand for coal as higher production and supply of the fuel this year have resulted in record-high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines, the coal ministry said on Wednesday.
 
"The pithead coal stock at the mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) was 106 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025. This has grown to 121 MT on March 9, 2026. Further, there is around 6.07 MT coal at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) mines, another 15.12 MT at captive and commercial mines and 14 MT in transit, totalling 156.58 MT," the ministry said.
   
It added that this high coal stock is in addition to the fuel already available at power plants, around 54.05 MT as on March 9, adequate for nearly 24 days at the present rate of consumption. The overall coal stock available in the country is 210 MT, adequate for about 88 days.
 
"The coal production in the country continues at the same pace, building stocks at the mine end for maintaining adequate supply to consumers as per their requirements, with the support of the Railways," the ministry said.
 
The government is aiming to ensure reliable coal availability, support uninterrupted operations across key sectors, and meet the country’s growing energy needs, contributing to the national objective of building a Viksit Bharat 2047, according to the statement.
 

