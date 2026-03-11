India ready to meet any unprecedented demand for coal, says govt

The country is ready to meet any unprecedented demand for coal as higher production and supply of the fuel this year have resulted in record-high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines, the coal ministry said on Wednesday.

"The pithead coal stock at the mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) was 106 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025. This has grown to 121 MT on March 9, 2026. Further, there is around 6.07 MT coal at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) mines, another 15.12 MT at captive and commercial mines and 14 MT in transit, totalling 156.58 MT," the ministry said.

It added that this high coal stock is in addition to the fuel already available at power plants, around 54.05 MT as on March 9, adequate for nearly 24 days at the present rate of consumption. The overall coal stock available in the country is 210 MT, adequate for about 88 days.

"The coal production in the country continues at the same pace, building stocks at the mine end for maintaining adequate supply to consumers as per their requirements, with the support of the Railways," the ministry said.

The government is aiming to ensure reliable coal availability, support uninterrupted operations across key sectors, and meet the country’s growing energy needs, contributing to the national objective of building a Viksit Bharat 2047, according to the statement.