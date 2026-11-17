Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer M3M India on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with American luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. to develop an ultra-luxury branded residential project in Gurugram, marking the two companies’ second such collaboration.

The development, located at Billionaire’s Block, Sector 111, on the Dwarka Expressway, involves an investment of ₹1,650 crore and is projected to generate revenue of ₹3,300 crore.

The project will comprise 120 residences, averaging approximately 7,300 sq. ft. each, with prices starting at ₹26 crore. The residences are expected to be launched at an average price of ₹40,000 per sq. ft., M3M India said.

Commenting on the development, Robin Mangla, president, M3M India, said, “For a discerning buyer, and for the ultra-high-net-worth investor thinking in decades rather than quarters, entering at this stage of Billionaire's Block's evolution is a decision that combines lifestyle, legacy, and long-term capital appreciation.”

“This is the kind of prudent, patient wealth-building philosophy that billionaire investors around the world understand well; get in before the market fully recognizes the scarcity value,” he added.

The project will be designed by internationally renowned architecture and design firms Wood Bagot and Belt Collins.

The two companies had earlier collaborated on a project in Noida, with residences reportedly trading at a premium of ₹3–4 crore over their launch prices.

M3M India’s sister company, Smartworld Developers, is working with Tribeca Developers to build Trump-branded residences in Gurugram.

Company representatives noted that prices at Billionaire’s Block are expected to eventually cross ₹1 lakh per sq. ft.

Spread across 170 acres on the Dwarka Expressway, Billionaire's Block is envisioned as the world's only master development dedicated entirely to globally branded residences, the company said in its statement.