Home / Industry / News / FMCG demand remained unchanged in Q4 as urban weakness persists: Nomura

FMCG demand remained unchanged in Q4 as urban weakness persists: Nomura

The report states that it expects FMCG sales growth of 5.2 per cent due to some price increases, and volume growth is expected to remain stable

The report also said that it does not expect a one-time benefit from the Maha Kumbh Mela for organised FMCG companies.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) remained unchanged in the January–March quarter of FY25, according to a report by Nomura.
 
The report states that it expects FMCG sales growth of 5.2 per cent due to some price increases, and volume growth is expected to remain stable.
 
“Rural demand continues to show improvement, while weakness in urban persists. We expect overall consumer demand/volumes in Q4 to remain unchanged versus Q3, as urban demand remains impacted due to low wage growth and high inflation seen earlier,” the report said.
 
It added, “With the Nomura Global Economics team expecting inflation to moderate going forward, we expect urban demand to recover gradually.”
   
The brokerage firm expects some companies to call out the impact of a high base and also expects rural demand to continue to show improvement, which was impacted for three years. This is further supported by a bumper kharif crop and a potentially good rabi crop, which has seen an increase in acreage.
 
“Product price hikes are inching up and supporting value growth. Given the inflation seen in the agri basket and pressure on margins, we expect companies to continue to take gradual product price hikes,” the report said.
 
The report also said that it does not expect a one-time benefit from the Maha Kumbh Mela for organised FMCG companies. According to data sourced from the industry, Uttar Pradesh in January saw a growth of 9 per cent, while all-India growth stood at 6 per cent. In February, the state saw a growth of 5 per cent, while all-India saw a growth of 1 per cent.
 

Topics : FMCGs Nomura price hike

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

