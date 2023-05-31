MeitY launches pilot project to make India global hub of electronics repair



The pilot project is being conducted in Bengaluru and will run for three months starting today (March 31).



The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and the ERSO industry is likely to fetch India up to $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs over the next five years, according to a statement by the ministry. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday launched the Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing (ERSO) initiative to help India become a leader in electronics repair.





According to the ministry, MeitY, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change worked together with the repair industry on the policy which seeks to make India an attractive destination for the repair of electronics. The policy and process changes required for the ERSO initiative have been introduced over the last few months by different departments of the government after in-depth consultations with the Repair Industry.



The ERSO project will support Mission LiFE. Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26) to bring individual behaviors to the forefront of the global climate action narrative. It aims the replacing the 'use-and-dispose' economy with a circular economy model, which would be defined by "mindful and deliberate utilisation". The mission seeks to nudge individuals to undertake simple acts in their daily lives that can mitigate climate change. Five companies -- Flex, Lenovo, CTDI, R-Logic, and Aforeserve -- have volunteered for the pilot project. After the pilot is completed, a detailed assessment will be carried out by the IT ministry and modifications will be made to the process and policy, the release said.

Also Read Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA Mahindra Finance gains 3% as RBI lifts ban on outsourcing loan recovery GE eyes India boost as foreign travel spurs demand for bigger planes Thermal plants capacity utilisation may to improve to 65.1% in FY24: Icra Key infrastructure sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5% in April India's import of discounted Russian crude hits all-time high in May ONDC limits discounts to Rs 100 per order in new incentive scheme

The ERSO project will “enable the extension of device life globally by providing cheap and reliable repair of ICT (Information Technology) products for the globe”, the release said.

The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and the ERSO industry is likely to fetch India up to $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs over the next five years, according to a release by the ministry.

