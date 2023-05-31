close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MeitY launches pilot project to make India global hub of electronics repair

The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and the ERSO industry is likely to fetch India up to $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs over the next five years

BS Web Team New Delhi
PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, jobs, companies, research, mobile, smartphone, employment, tech

Representational image: Electronics repair

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday launched the Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing (ERSO) initiative to help India become a leader in electronics repair.
The pilot project is being conducted in Bengaluru and will run for three months starting today (March 31). 

The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and the ERSO industry is likely to fetch India up to $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs over the next five years, according to a statement by the ministry.

The policy and process changes required for the ERSO initiative have been introduced over the last few months by different departments of the government after in-depth consultations with the Repair Industry.

According to the ministry, MeitY, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change worked together with the repair industry on the policy which seeks to make India an attractive destination for the repair of electronics. 
Five companies -- Flex, Lenovo, CTDI, R-Logic, and Aforeserve -- have volunteered for the pilot project. After the pilot is completed, a detailed assessment will be carried out by the IT ministry and modifications will be made to the process and policy, the release said.
The ERSO project will support Mission LiFE. Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26) to bring individual behaviors to the forefront of the global climate action narrative. It aims the replacing the 'use-and-dispose' economy with a circular economy model, which would be defined by "mindful and deliberate utilisation". The mission seeks to nudge individuals to undertake simple acts in their daily lives that can mitigate climate change.

Also Read

Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Mahindra Finance gains 3% as RBI lifts ban on outsourcing loan recovery

GE eyes India boost as foreign travel spurs demand for bigger planes

Thermal plants capacity utilisation may to improve to 65.1% in FY24: Icra

Key infrastructure sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5% in April

India's import of discounted Russian crude hits all-time high in May

ONDC limits discounts to Rs 100 per order in new incentive scheme


The ERSO project will “enable the extension of device life globally by providing cheap and reliable repair of ICT (Information Technology) products for the globe”, the release said. 
The project has been identified as a game-changer for India and the ERSO industry is likely to fetch India up to $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs over the next five years, according to a release by the ministry.
Topics : IT Industry electronics policy BS Web Reports Bengaluru

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mkts dip ahead of vote on US debt ceiling, benchmark indices shed 0.5% each

Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction
3 min read

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

Gautam Adani
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon