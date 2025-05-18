Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mumbai metro trying to extract monopolistic rents for mobile network: COAI

Mumbai metro trying to extract monopolistic rents for mobile network: COAI

COAI, in a statement, said that in order to minimise disruptions, telecom service providers had offered a common network for facilitating mobile connectivity which has been ignored by the Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai: People ride a metro on the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey underground section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 after it was opened for public, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

COAI on Sunday accused Mumbai Metro of trying to extract monopolistic and extortionate rents on provision of mobile network, as the industry body argued that under stipulated rules, a public authority cannot deny providing Right of Way to telecom operators in a public place.

COAI, in a statement, said that in order to minimise disruptions, telecom service providers had offered a common network for facilitating mobile connectivity which has been ignored by the Mumbai Metro.

"Telecom Service Providers are always willing to provide connectivity through IBS (in-building solutions). However, in the instant case, Mumbai Metro has created a monopoly on providing connectivity exclusively through a third party vendor, and is now trying to extract monopolistic and extortionate rents for providing the mobile network," COAI said.

 

As per the new Telecommunication Act and Right of Way (RoW) rules, a public authority cannot deny providing Right of Way to TSPs in a public place "which is exactly what is being done by the Mumbai Metro", COAI Director General S P Kochhar said.

"One must note that deploying of such network(s) are a norm, even in important places like the PWD tunnel in Pragati Maidan or the Central Vista, wherein the TSPs are laying infrastructure without paying any cost to anyone (including any third party)," according to COAI.

Also Read

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Aqua Line

MMRDA-Systra dispute: Payment held, contract cut, French Embassy steps in

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption, seeks diplomatic intervention

Delhi metro

India has world's third largest metro network of over 1,000 km: Prez Murmu

Mumbai traffic

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, no injuries

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai metro lines 7, 2A get CCRS certification for full-speed operations

COAI claimed that Mumbai Metro was quoting precedence for appointing a third party vendor and denying RoW to telcos.

"It may be noted that wrong precedence does not make a legitimate one and the industry is separately addressing the issue of such monopolies being created, with a view to stop such extortionate practices," said the association - whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Telecom service providers are always willing to incur capex for setting up network inside the Metro, despite no any additional incremental revenue.

"However, paying extortionate rates to Mumbai Metro for such a network is not viable," COAI said.

Further, COAI pointed out that services were being offered on a trial basis by all TSPs, pending finalisation of a formal agreement.

"...to support uninterrupted connectivity for Mumbai Metro commuters, TSPs had proposed providing mobile connectivity Free of Cost without any payment to either the third party vendor or Mumbai Metro, until commercial terms could be mutually agreed upon. This was communicated through a joint letter by TSPs dated 7th April 2025," COAI said, adding, "reasonable and consumer first proposal was ignored by the Mumbai Metro".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumTrump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

biogas, biogas plants

Indian Biogas Association hails govt move to hike procurement price of CBG

Premiumsemiconductors chipmakers

Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030

PremiumMumbai Airport

Apollo in advanced talks to invest $750 million in Mumbai Airport bonds

Garment, textile, business, MSME, sme, jobs, labour, manufacturing, local, economy

AEPC inks pact with GBIC for climate-friendly garment manufacturing

Topics : Mumbai Metro COAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon