Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian Biogas Association hails govt move to hike procurement price of CBG

Indian Biogas Association hails govt move to hike procurement price of CBG

However, it stated that the hike is less than the anticipated and hoped for another upward revision soon

biogas, biogas plants

This move demonstrates greater appreciation for the economics of the industry and will meaningfully support unlocking the latent value of bioenergy in India, IBA said in a statement. Representative image.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industry body Indian Biogas Association (IBA) on Sunday hailed the government's decision to hike the procurement price of compressed biogas, saying the move will meaningfully support unlocking the latent value of the sector.

However, it stated that the hike is less than the anticipated and hoped for another upward revision soon.

The petroleum ministry has revised upward the CBG procurement price from Rs 1,380 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit to Rs 1,478/MMBTU, with effect from June 1. The revised rate will be effective till October 31, 2025.

This move demonstrates greater appreciation for the economics of the industry and will meaningfully support unlocking the latent value of bioenergy in India, IBA said in a statement.

 

Gaurav Kedia, IBA Chairman, said: "This change in price is a step in the right direction for CBG developers as it corresponds with their reality. However, a higher revision was anticipated, considering the economics of the production, which can also shoulder CBG's long-held aspirations of contributing to the sustenance of India's energy independence by fastening progress on existing and new developers in the industry."  According to Kedia, while a parity with CNG at pre-tax level is achieved with the announcement, there is an urgent need of further upward revision to honour and provide premium to the greener molecule.

Also Read

Premiumbiogas, biogas plants

UP bullish on green energy, approves CBG projects worth ₹6K crore

IBA, Indian Biogas Association

Biogas sector gets Rs 200 crore investment commitments at RenewX 2025: IBA

fertiliser, farmer

Organic fertiliser use to add $2.6 bn revenue: Indian Biogas Association

IBA, Indian Biogas Association

Increase in MSME financing right step to boost biogas industry, says IBA

Delhi pollution

Setting up CBG plants can reduce Delhi's pollution by 30%: Nomura study

He also suggested "formulating a green certificatation framework with cap and trade should be mandated for companies having higher carbon footprint is the way forward".

IBA in its statement said that a further upward revision could play a crucial role in improving return on investment for entrepreneurs and MSMEs, scaling up decentralised CBG production across rural India, attracting institutional finance and FDI into the sector, and accelerating progress toward national targets on clean mobility, waste management, and energy self-reliance.

The present step reaffirm the government's objective of supporting the adoption of cleaner fuel, facilitating economic development in rural areas, and advancing the country's circular carbon-neutral economy, it added.

More From This Section

Premiumsemiconductors chipmakers

Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030

PremiumMumbai Airport

Apollo in advanced talks to invest $750 million in Mumbai Airport bonds

Garment, textile, business, MSME, sme, jobs, labour, manufacturing, local, economy

AEPC inks pact with GBIC for climate-friendly garment manufacturing

cement, cement sector

Cement majors post Q4 volume growth, expect to continue momentum in FY26

LNG, Gas

Oil regulator mandates LNG terminal registration, scraps carrier rule

Topics : Biogas Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon