Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mumbai property registrations rise 29% in September, hit 7-year high

Mumbai property registrations rise 29% in September, hit 7-year high

Mumbai property registrations rose 29 per cent in September to 11,744 units, generating Rs 1,256 crore in revenues as festive demand, premium launches and buyer momentum drove growth

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Industry leaders attributed the growth to festive sentiment, sustained demand, and buyer momentum, supported by premium project launches and attractive developer offerings. | File Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Property registrations in Mumbai grew by almost 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in September, with about 11,744 properties registered for sale and resale. This generated Rs 1,256.1 crore in stamp duty and registration revenues for the state exchequer, up 43.3 per cent Y-o-Y, according to Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.
 
Industry leaders attributed the growth to festive sentiment, sustained demand, and buyer momentum, supported by premium project launches and attractive developer offerings.
 
Amit Jain, chairperson and managing director, Arkade Developers, said, “This momentum highlights sustained buyer confidence, driven by festive sentiment, attractive developer offerings, and the surge in redevelopment projects across the city. We expect this positive trajectory to continue in the upcoming quarter, supported by stable interest rates and healthy end-user demand.”
   
According to Rohan Khatau, director, CCI Projects, homeownership sentiment traditionally strengthens during this period. Experts also pointed to increased traction in micro-markets with improving connectivity through infrastructure projects.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director, corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty, said, “We are witnessing a significant rise in demand for 2 and 3 BHKs with an average ticket size ranging between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, along with select demand for combination flats across markets including Wadala, Ghatkopar, and Vikhroli.”

Also Read

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Light to moderate showers expected in Mumbai; orange alert in place

Tejasvi Surya

Railways Ministry approves new superfast train on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

BMC

BMC told to make road works dashboard citizen-centric in Mumbai

Betting on big data centers. | File Image

Blackstone to invest nearly ₹5,000 crore to develop data centre in MMRpremium

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Vaishnaw conducts bullet train tunnel breakthrough; 1st phase begins 2027

 
Between January and September 2025, 1.11 lakh property registrations were recorded — the highest in the past seven years. This represents a 5.5 per cent increase over 2024 (1.05 lakh registrations), underscoring sustained buyer demand.
 
In the same period, revenues touched a record Rs 10,094.22 crore, surpassing the previous high of Rs 8,876.42 crore in 2024, marking a 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase.
 
Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said, “This sustained growth is due to a combination of robust housing demand, accelerated infrastructure development, premium project launches, and stable policy frameworks.”
 
Looking ahead, experts expect the momentum to continue, with 2025 shaping up to be a successful year for Mumbai’s real estate in terms of registrations and collections, aided by stable interest rates and strong end-user demand.
 

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI,

Kerala unveils plan for Integrated AI Township with ₹25,000 crore pushpremium

DTH

DTH players expand into OTT and broadband as subscriber base shrinkspremium

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions

India's M&A deal value falls 10% in September quarter on valuation cautionpremium

Ecom platforms on government radar for compliance with GST rate cuts

Ecom platforms on government radar for compliance with GST rate cuts

coal mines

Private coal power producers urge easing curbs on Chinese equipment

Topics : Mumbai Real Estate stamp duty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon