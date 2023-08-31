Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Mumbai records 21% jump in home registration revenue in August: Anarock

This is the third consecutive month of over 10,000 property registrations in Mumbai

Buildings, mumbai skyline

Photographer: Pal Pillai/Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
With a total of 10,455 homes, Mumbai recorded a 21 per cent jump in revenue from property registrations to Rs 776 crore in August, data released by real estate consultancy Anarock on Thursday showed.

This is the third consecutive month of over 10,000 property registrations in the city.

The trends indicate that homebuying activity in Mumbai is skewed towards the high-end and ultra-luxury segment.

"The high-end segment probably comprises homebuyers looking to upgrade or are pushed here due to a rise in property prices. The ultra-luxury segment includes high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra HNIs looking to close favourable deals by utilising the gains made through other investment avenues, primarily the booming stock markets," Anarock said.

On the launches front, homes ranging from 500 to 1,000 sq ft dominated with the highest share of 51 per cent for the period of April to June 2023. However, this has declined from 61 per cent last year.

Anuj Puri, chairman at Anarock Group, said, "Properties sized less than 500 sq ft accounted for an additional 35 per cent of total launches in April to June 2023, a significant rise from 27 per cent in April to June 2022. This trend indicates that with the rise in property prices, homebuyers are now again looking for smaller units to manage their overall budget."

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Unsold inventory of homes priced above Rs 2.5 cr down, says Anarock

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

45% of property seekers in NCR want to buy 3BHK homes: CII-Anarock report

Luxury homes see highest average price appreciation since 2018: Anarock

Property sale registrations in Mumbai touch 10-year high in August: Report

ONDC can support growth of financial services, e-commerce: Deloitte

How is India's luxury market turning into a magnet for foreign brands?

Tea production increases by 6.2% to 165 million kg during July 2023

As Indian mkt matures, global automakers aim to make India an export hub


"Analysing the new unit launches in Mumbai for the period of April to June 2023, it was evident that the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore segment saw the highest activity, constituting 43 per cent of the total launches. This segment's share has increased rapidly from 36 per cent in April to June 2022," he added.

Additionally, the Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore segment accounted for 27 per cent of the total new launches from April to June 2023, declining from 35 per cent in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, properties priced above Rs 2.5 crore accounted for 21 per cent of the total new launches from April to June 2023, indicating a rise from 16 per cent in the April to June 2022 quarter.

According to the regions, the highest number of launches was recorded in the Western region at 55 per cent, a significant increase from the 32 per cent share last year.

"The operationalisation of the second phase of two metro lines seems to have benefited the real estate activity in this region," Anarock said.

On the contrary, the share of the Eastern region declined to 38 per cent in April to June 2023, from 61 per cent in April to June 2022.

"This can be attributed to the delay in metro rail completion, restarting of a few delayed real estate projects, and large-scale launches during the past few years," the consultancy said.

The onset of the festive season, it added, is likely to boost homebuyer sentiments, and the next few months may witness heightened property registration activity.
Topics : Mumbai Real Estate BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon