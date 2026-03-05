Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NaBFID plans $500 million equity fund to boost infrastructure financing

NaBFID plans $500 million equity fund to boost infrastructure financing

NaBFID's entry into equity marks an expansion of its toolkit beyond traditional debt and a bid to appeal to a broader swath of investors as the country's infrastructure needs accelerate

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure

HSBC’s GIFT City unit will extend the loan to NaBFID | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das
  India’s National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is planning to raise about $500 million to create its first equity-focused fund, according to people familiar with the matter, bolstering its capacity to support infrastructure projects in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. 
The state-owned lender plans to set up an equity-focused alternative investment fund at GIFT City, India’s international financial hub, and is in discussions with the hub’s regulator, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
 
The agency, created five years ago to close India’s infrastructure financing gap, typically funds the sector by selling rupee bonds and loans and funneling proceeds to long-term projects that struggle to obtain bank credit. NaBFID’s entry into equity marks an expansion of its toolkit beyond traditional debt and a bid to appeal to a broader swath of investors as the country’s infrastructure needs accelerate.
   
India’s rapid population growth will require an estimated $4.5 trillion investment in infrastructure by 2030, according to data from government think tank Niti Aayog, and NaBFID has quickly scaled up its lending. Total assets surged 44% year over year to 1.04 trillion rupees ($11.4 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to its website. 
 
Still, the bank has sought to expand its funding beyond domestic debt markets, where its recently been squeezed by falling interest rates. NaBFID’s loans are repriced every six or 12 months, while most of its own borrowing costs are fixed, leading the bank to rely more on derivatives. Last month, NaBFID secured about $125 million from HSBC Holdings Plc, marking the lender’s first ever foreign currency borrowing. 
 
Once the funding vehicle is set up, the money will be raised in tranches over the next six to nine months, said the people. Discussions are ongoing, and terms are not yet finalized, they added. IFSCA and NaBFID did not immediately reply to Bloomberg’s emails seeking comments. 

More From This Section

Startups, Indian startups

Women startup founders get just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by men: Report

MRPL, Mangalore refinery

MRPL shuts refinery units amid crude shortage from West Asia conflict

power, electricity

Volume of electricity trade on IEX jumps over 30% to 12,550 mn units in Feb

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

Cleantech hiring jumps 57% in 2 yrs; Delhi-NCR leads with 44% jobs: Report

Stéphane de La Faverie, president and chief executive officer of the Estée Lauder Companies

US beauty major Estee Lauder to acquire Ayurveda brand Forest Essentials

Topics : infrastructure Company News Industry News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance