Top 5 listed realtors' sale bookings up 20% at ₹84,000 cr in Apr-Dec FY26

India's five major listed real estate firms' sales bookings rose 20 per cent to nearly ₹84,000 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal, driven mainly by strong demand for luxury homes.

According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings or pre-sales of 28 major listed realtors stood at ₹1,32,569 crore during April-December period of 2025-26 financial year, driven mainly by strong demand for premium and luxury homes.

Out of this, the five major listed players -- Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, DLF Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd and Signature Global Ltd -- contributed 63 per cent to the total pre-sales.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd clocked highest sales bookings at ₹24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal, followed by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates at ₹22,327.3 crore.

Delhi-NCR based DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the third position, with pre-sales of ₹16,176 crore.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹14,640 crore crore to stand at fourth position, while Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹6,680 crore to emerge as the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of pre-sales.

The combined sales bookings of these five listed players rose to ₹83,831.3 crore during April-December period of 2025-26 fiscal as against ₹70,023.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Post-COVID pandemic, listed real estate developers have gained market share in housing sales, as homebuyers are preferring brands with better financial capabilities to execute projects.

Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd sold properties worth ₹6,096.7 crore and ₹4,903 crore, respectively.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹3,859 crore.

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate, Oberoi Realty and Kalpataru Ltd posted sales bookings of ₹3,848.1 crore, ₹3,774.09 crore and ₹3,447 crore, respectively.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based KeystoneRealtors, which sells homes under the Rustomjee brand, stood at ₹2,676 crore.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty achieved sales bookings of ₹2,093 crore. Embassy Developments Ltd posted pre-sales of ₹1,999 crore, while Delhi-NCR based Max Estates Ltd sold properties worth ₹1,900 crore.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers' pre-sales stood at ₹1,891 crore while Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd clocked ₹1,773 crore of sales bookings.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹1,691 crore. Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Raymond Realty Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd stood at ₹1,504 crore and ₹1,431 crore, respectively.

Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housin's pre-sales stood at ₹1,131.44 crore, while TARC Ltd sold properties worth ₹977 crore.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces' sales bookings stood at ₹938 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers, Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Arkade Developers were ₹695 crore, ₹664.2 crore and ₹598 crore, respectively.

Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers' sales bookings stood at ₹234 crore.

Lastly, Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹361.2 crore during the first nine months of the 2025-26 financial year.

Many listed players did not report their sales bookings numbers, which of late have become an important metric to evaluate their operational performances.

Revenue recognition of the sales bookings achieved by these developers is linked to the completion of real estate projects.

Real estate developers, which are not listed on stock exchanges, generally do not report their quarterly and annual sales bookings.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the country's 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties valuing ₹1.62 trillion.

Godrej Properties Ltd was the largest player last fiscal in terms of sales bookings as it sold properties worth nearly ₹30,000 crore.

According to property consultants and data analytic firms like Anarock, PropEquity and PropTiger, housing sales in volume terms fell during the 2025 calendar year but grew in value terms.

The growth in sales value was because of price appreciation post COVID pandemic coupled with increase in launches and sales of homes costing above ₹1 crore per unit.