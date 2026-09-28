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Home / Industry / News / No coal shortage despite higher power demand, monsoon disruptions: Reddy

No coal shortage despite higher power demand, monsoon disruptions: Reddy

Reddy said the temporary disruptions should not be construed as a coal shortage and asserted that the overall situation was normal

G Kishan Reddy

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said there was no shortage of coal in the country despite higher thermal power demand, monsoon-related disruptions in mining and lower hydropower generation.

"There is no shortage of coal. We are supplying by rakes and road," Reddy said when asked about reports of alleged coal shortage at power plants.

The Union Coal and Mines minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Assocham-organised Angul Aluminium Roadshow here.

He said thermal power demand had increased by around 12-15 per cent as hydropower generation declined, while monsoon conditions had also affected coal mining operations.

Reddy said the temporary disruptions should not be construed as a coal shortage and asserted that the overall situation was normal.

 

"The situation is normal. There is no tension," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coal demand Coal power coal stock Coal Supply

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 1:45 PM IST