Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 12:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NPPA asks pharma, medtech firms to cut prices after GST rate reduction

NPPA asks pharma, medtech firms to cut prices after GST rate reduction

NPPA directs pharma and medical device makers to revise MRPs after GST cut to 5 per cent, while making relabelling of old stock voluntary subject to compliance

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

The NPPA had discussed these measures with several pharmaceutical and medical device industry associations.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked all manufacturers, marketing companies, and industry associations to pass on the benefits of a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers by cutting medicine prices.
 
This follows the Centre’s decision last week to reduce the GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.
 
“All manufacturers and marketing companies selling drugs and formulations shall revise the maximum retail price (MRP) of drugs, including medical devices, with effect from September 22, 2025,” the NPPA said in an office memorandum.
 
Manufacturers and marketers have also been asked to issue revised or supplementary price lists to dealers, state drug controllers, and the government, reflecting the revised GST and MRPs.
   
In a significant move, the pricing body has said that recalling, relabelling, or restickering of containers or packs already released in the market will not be mandatory. 

Also Read

Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

handshake deal merger

Shukra Pharma enters into pan-India distribution pact with Wockhardt

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma stock concerns may be overstated as domestic growth holdspremium

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark gains 3% on $700 mn upfront payment from AbbVie licensing deal

Strides Pharma

Strides enters into product partnership with Kenox for nasal spray

 
This exemption will apply if manufacturers ensure compliance at the retail level through revised price lists and sensitisation of retailers about the GST rate reduction using all communication channels.
 
Welcoming the step, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), said the provision enforces compliance, promotes consumer transparency, and prevents wastage of packaging material while also safeguarding the industry against undue stock losses.
 
“The allowance to use existing packaging material by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) till December 31, 2025 is a cost-saving measure that will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and reduce unnecessary waste,” he added.
 
The NPPA had discussed these measures with several pharmaceutical and medical device industry associations.
 

More From This Section

IVF

IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success ratespremium

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

CCI overstepped jurisdiction by ruling on privacy issues: WhatsApp to NCLAT

Star Health

AHPI warns Star Health it may halt cashless service over 'unfair practices'

ecommerce, e-commerce

Major ecommerce firms complete tax-system overhaul ahead of festival seasonpremium

Jagdeep S Chhokar

Obituary: Jagdeep Chhokar led fight against flaws in India's poll system

Topics : Pharma industry Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon