Odisha plans hydrogen-powered buses for Cuttack-Puri-Konark route

As India accelerates its transition towards alternative fuels amid growing concerns over global energy security, Odisha is set to emerge as one of the country's pioneers in hydrogen-powered public transportation.

After New Delhi and Ladakh, the state plans to introduce hydrogen fuel cell buses on a pilot basis along the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda-Puri-Konark corridor. Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), NTPC and Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) have already signed a tripartite agreement to establish the state's first green hydrogen ecosystem dedicated to urban mobility.

As part of the project, a green hydrogen production and refuelling facility will be established at CRUT's Pokhariput depot in Bhubaneswar. The facility is expected to produce around 260 kg of green hydrogen per day and support the operation of three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses during the pilot phase.

Md Sadique Alam, managing director of CRUT, said the state government has provided land for the production facility.

“NTPC will develop and operate the hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure, while Gridco will facilitate electricity supply and associated incentives. CRUT will oversee bus operations and passenger services,” he told Business Standard.

Initially, Alam said, three hydrogen fuel cell buses will be introduced along the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark corridor, one of Odisha's busiest urban and tourism routes.

“The corridor will serve as a demonstration model for assessing the viability of hydrogen-powered public transport under real-world operating conditions. The buses will be launched within a few months once the facilities are developed,” he said.

The total project cost has been estimated at ₹53.55 crore. Of this, ₹19.52 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The remaining expenditure will be borne through contributions from participating agencies and state support mechanisms.

The initiative assumes added significance at a time when the conflict in West Asia has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of global oil and gas supplies. India, which imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, has been aggressively pursuing energy diversification strategies to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and enhance long-term energy security.

The hydrogen-powered buses are designed to travel up to 600 km a day under ideal operating conditions, significantly outperforming many battery-electric buses in terms of range. Unlike conventional diesel vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell buses emit only water vapour, eliminating tailpipe emissions altogether.

Officials estimate that the project could reduce nearly 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, contributing substantially to climate mitigation efforts and improvements in urban air quality.

After a review on Wednesday, Usha Padhee, additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, said the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project has the potential to place Odisha among the leading states pioneering next-generation clean transportation technologies.

She directed all agencies to resolve pending technical, financial and regulatory issues in a time-bound manner and ensure timely project execution.

For Odisha, the project has significant implications as the state has emerged as a major renewable energy and industrial destination and is positioning itself as a future hub for green hydrogen production. Several large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia investments have already been announced in Odisha, leveraging its abundant renewable energy potential, extensive coastline and strategic port infrastructure.

CRUT operates more than 560 buses on 106 routes across five cities in Odisha — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. Of these, 290 are electric buses, making e-mobility the primary focus for sustainable public transport, supported by state and central government schemes. An additional 400 e-buses are in the pipeline under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

India has already begun experimenting with hydrogen mobility in a few select locations. New Delhi became the country's first city to deploy hydrogen fuel cell buses on a pilot basis, with hydrogen-powered buses operating between Delhi and Agra as part of a National Green Hydrogen Mission demonstration project.

Hydrogen-powered buses have also been tested in Ladakh under extreme climatic conditions, while pilot initiatives are being explored in Gujarat and Kerala as part of broader clean mobility programmes. However, commercial deployment remains at a nascent stage, making Odisha's initiative one of the most ambitious state-level hydrogen mobility projects in eastern India.

According to experts, hydrogen fuel cell technology is a crucial complement to battery-electric mobility, particularly for long-distance transport and high-utilisation public transit systems. While battery-electric buses require lengthy charging cycles and extensive charging infrastructure, hydrogen buses can be refuelled within minutes and offer significantly higher driving ranges, making them suitable for inter-city and regional transportation networks.