Urban middle-class demand under stress, consumption story intact

Nestlé India’s Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said India’s consumption growth remains intact even as urban middle-class demand faces pressure from inflation and wage growth has not seen a significant pick-up.

Speaking at a session titled Perspectives From the Boardroom at the Citi India Conference 2026 on Wednesday, Tiwary said urban consumers are becoming more cautious about discretionary spending.

“That’s where we see a little bit of wait-and-watch, where consumers push out discretionary expenditure,” he said while discussing pain points in urban middle-class demand.

He added, however, that for Nestlé India the situation is somewhat different because the company has historically had a strong urban presence, and its growth continues to remain healthy.

On rural demand, Tiwary said NielsenIQ data showed that rural markets have consistently grown faster than urban markets over the past three years.

He also noted that demand remains robust at the premium end of the market.

“The top end of the market is extremely resilient,” he said.

Tiwary added that Nestlé India remains confident about India’s long-term growth story and has continued to expand capacity. The maker of KitKat has invested more than ₹2,000 crore annually over the past two years.

The company manufactures 98 per cent of its products domestically and is currently setting up its 10th factory in Odisha.

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala said regional insurgent brands are emerging as strong challengers to large domestic and multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

“You cannot create a moat around investment and distribution. The moat now has to move on to better digital marketing, better consumer insights,” he said.

Marico has completed around seven direct-to-consumer acquisitions over the past three years. Mariwala said innovation remains critical to building an international brand.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mariwala said lower rainfall could adversely affect rural demand.