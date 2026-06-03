Centre's ₹9,585-cr green scheme for NCR may boost CV replacement demand

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a ₹9,585-crore scheme to replace ageing trucks and buses in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), in what could become one of India's largest targeted clean-mobility interventions and provide a fresh demand boost to commercial vehicle manufacturers.

The two-year programme, to be implemented through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), seeks to incentivise owners of BS-IV and older trucks and buses to switch to BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles. The Centre estimates that about 2.07 lakh vehicles — including 1.91 lakh trucks and more than 16,000 buses — could potentially be covered under the scheme across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

For the commercial vehicle industry, the move could open up a sizeable replacement cycle at a time when fleet operators are facing rising compliance requirements and pressure to improve operating efficiency.

The scheme combines multiple incentives. The Centre will provide a 5 per cent interest subvention on vehicle loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers of up to ₹4,800 depending on vehicle category, and additional benefits for electric vehicle purchases. Participating state governments will waive registration fees and provide motor vehicle tax concessions, while automobile manufacturers have committed to offering discounts of up to 8 per cent on ex-showroom prices.

Industry executives are likely to view the package as more comprehensive than previous scrappage initiatives because it directly lowers acquisition costs while also reducing operating expenses through fuel support.

The policy also signals a tightening regulatory stance on older commercial vehicles in one of India's most polluted regions. Under the scheme, BS-III and older vehicles must be scrapped at authorised facilities, while BS-IV vehicles can either be scrapped or sold outside NCR in non-National Clean Air Programme towns before replacement. Owners must subsequently register a cleaner vehicle within the region.

For truck makers such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors' Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, the programme could help accelerate fleet modernisation in a market where a large share of heavy-duty vehicles continue to operate beyond their optimal life cycle. Bus manufacturers and CNG vehicle makers may also benefit, particularly in Delhi, where replacement buses will have to be either BS-VI CNG or electric.

The scheme also reinforces the government's broader policy direction of using targeted incentives to achieve air-quality goals. According to the government, trucks and buses account for 36 per cent of PM2.5 emissions from the transport sector despite representing only about 3 per cent of the vehicle fleet. A pre-BS vehicle can emit as much pollution as 14 BS-VI vehicles, highlighting the environmental gains policymakers expect from fleet renewal.

Beyond the immediate demand impact, the initiative could serve as a template for other highly polluted urban clusters if the Delhi-NCR programme demonstrates measurable reductions in emissions and successful adoption of cleaner commercial vehicles.