close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

5 best e-commerce business ideas in India to sell your products

e-Commerce business is not as tough to set up as it looks, there are plenty of e-commerce business ideas to explore in this world. Here are the 5 best e-commerce business ideas in India

E-tailers go all out to keep sellers happy

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Starting an e-commerce business looks complicated, however, it is way easier than it looks. All it needs is a business commodity to offer. Set up your e-commerce business to reach the maximum number of people and get tremendous success. 

There are plenty of e-commerce business ideas to start in the Indian market, you need to find the best business opportunities to succeed. Here are the best business ideas worth your effort, money and time with outstanding opportunities in 2023. 

5 best e-commerce business ideas

Here are the 5 best e-commerce business ideas:

Smart Watches

The demand for smartwatches is rising significantly these days and now people are looking for more than just analogue and digital watches. People use smartwatches for several reasons, such as fitness and planning their entire day. This is one of the best e-commerce business ideas to start.

Private Labelling Beauty Products

Private labelling is one of the emerging business ideas where entrepreneurs work with a manufacturer producing custom products. You can capitalise on this $59.2 million health and personal care industry by utilising private-label makeup, cosmetics and skincare. 

Offering Handmade Items

If you are a creative person who loves to create innovative things, then you can monetise your skills by selling your homemade products in your e-commerce business. This business has become significantly accessible courtesy of companies like Handcraft Amazon, Etsu, and Cratejoy, which can help you run a successful business even if you are a novice in this business. 

Start a clothing line

A clothing brand is one of the best ways to set up a successful business, where you can earn a high profit by handcrafting your clothes. You can also purchase fashionable products at a wholesale price and sell them at a higher price. Print-on-demand is a service where you can add customised designs to a clothing item.

Kids Toys and Games

Many people think that traditional toys and games don't fascinate children in the era of smartphones and tablets, although this is not true at all. Kids still want products like dolls, and action figures, and the market for such products is huge. You can start your small investment by figuring out which toys are popular and selling those products through an e-commerce platform.

Also Read

10 best manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs, check full list below

6 best business ideas under 50,000 to start earning hefty sum today

10 Best business ideas for teens and young entrepreneurs for side income

Top 10 business ideas under 10 lakh in India, check the list below

Top 10 business ideas under 15 lakh to start earning money today in India

Received your Diwali bonus? Prioritise paying off high-cost debt

Floating rate savings bond: Is it worth it or should you stick to an FD?

SBI, Kolkata Police warn about Aadhaar fraud: How to protect yourself

Gold prices surge ahead of Diwali: Should you still buy?

Luxury home sales see 115% rise in first 9 months of 2023, led by Hyderabad


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ecommerce Indian ecommerce Doing business in India Ease of Doing Business

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon