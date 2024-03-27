Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NBCC sells 480,000 sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for Rs 1,905 crore

Out of the total area sold, around 4.38 lakh square feet having a sale value of about Rs 1,740 crore has been sold to public sector units (PSUs)

Real estate

As on date, NBCC has sold a total commercial space of over 30 lakh square feet through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over Rs 12,100 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it has sold 4.8 lakh square feet of commercial space in South Delhi for Rs 1,905 crore on behalf of the government.
In the 25th e-auction for commercial space at World Trade Centre (WTC) in Nauroji Nagar here, NBCC achieved the highest sale realization till date with the sale of 4.8 lakh square feet of commercial space for Rs 1,905 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd are the major organisations who bought space during this e-auction," it added.
Out of the total area sold, around 4.38 lakh square feet having a sale value of about Rs 1,740 crore has been sold to public sector units (PSUs).
The total number of successful bidders was five, out of which three were PSU bidders and two private entities.
As on date, NBCC has sold a total commercial space of over 30 lakh square feet through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over Rs 12,100 crore.
The WTC project, a landmark development, has attracted marquee buyers across various industries. The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 94 per cent of physical progress achieved.
World Trade Centre is redeveloped as a commercial centre having about 34 lakh square feet of commercial built up area which is being constructed in place of 628 numbers of old/ dilapidated quarters.

Also Read

NBCC sells commercial space for Rs 905 cr in Delhi's World Trade Centre

NBCC sells nearly 400,000 sq ft commercial space in Delhi for Rs 1,558 cr

NBCC Q2 net profit falls 16% on provisioning for loss in Gurugram project

State-owned NBCC sells 5,000 flats of Amrapali Group for Rs 2,900 crore

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

69% Indian shoppers prefer deliveries with minimal packaging: Amazon study

Housing sales in Jan-Mar rise 14%, average prices up 10-32%: Anarock

Pharma firms bank on 'mother brands' to bolster new products: Report

'Rice exports at risk as exporters get huge tax demand notice from cutoms'

Slippery road: India's clean energy drive faces a tricky patch of taxation

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NBCC Commercial property Delhi Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon