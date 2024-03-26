Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian refiners buy more US crude amid tighter sanctions on Russian oil

India's Reliance, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, will not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by Sovcomflot after recent US sanctions

Oil refinery

Oil tanker trucks outside an oil refinery in Mumbai | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters HOUSTON
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 250,000 barrels per day of U.S. crude is set to arrive in India next month, the highest in more than a year, ship tracking data showed, amid tighter enforcement of sanctions on Russian crude.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is looking to diversify its oil supplies as fresh U.S. sanctions on Moscow threaten to dent Russian oil sales to India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
About 7.6 million barrels of oil, or 256,000 barrels per day (bpd), were headed to India on three very large crude carriers and three Suezmax vessels, according to ship tracking firm Kpler.
The ships, which were largely headed to India's west coast, were chartered by Reliance Industries, Vitol, Equinor and Sinokor, among others, according to data from financial firm LSEG.
India was the top buyer of Russian oil last year after other groups retreated from purchases following Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.
Last month, the U.S. tightened efforts to reduce Russia's oil trade adding sanctions on state-owned shipping firm Sovcomflot and 14 crude oil tankers involved in Russian oil transportation.
India's Reliance, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, will not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by Sovcomflot after recent U.S. sanctions, sources told Reuters last week.
More Indian refiners plan to shun Sovcomflot vessels, which may weigh on imports of Russian oil and leave Russia with fewer outlets for its flagship product, sources said.

Also Read

Indo Petroleum Marketing to set up 100 fuel outlets; to start from Assam

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Leap year 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates 'Leap Day' today, details inside

Govt halves support to oil firms, defers filling strategic oil reserves

Crude oil falls 1% as Fed caution, stocks build offset Opec+ expectations

Dell reduces workforce as part of broader cost cuts, limits external hiring

17% more flights in Thiruvananthapuram airport summer roster than in winter

Journey of midcap, smallcap schemes: 6 years from the previous peak

Flipkart, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto witness blockbuster Holi festival sales

BFSI, e-com, staffing sectors most vulnerable to employment fraud: Study

Topics : Russia Reliance Industries US crude oil US crude exports Russia Oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon