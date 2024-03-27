Sensex (    %)
                             
DPIIT to engage with research firm to prepare logistics report for 3 yrs

The DPIIT has floated a request for proposal for the appointment of consultant for ranking of states on the basis of their logistics efficiency (LEADS report for 2024, 2025, and 2026)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is planning to engage a research firm to prepare the Logistics Ease Across Different States and Union Territories for the next three years.
Every year, the department releases a Logistics Ease Across Different State (LEADS) report, ranking states and Union Territories (UTs) on the basis of their logistics ecosystem and highlights the key logistics-related challenges faced by stakeholders and includes suggestive recommendations.
The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.
The DPIIT has floated a request for proposal for the appointment of consultant for ranking of states on the basis of their logistics efficiency (LEADS report for 2024, 2025, and 2026).
"The DPIIT intends to engage a research organisation/consulting or market research firm/academic institution (Consultant) with experience in preparing national/international level reports based on robust data based analysis in the logistics/transport/infrastructure sector for the period of 36 months to prepare, LEADS reports for 2024, 2025, and 2026," according to the request for proposal document.
The objective of the current assignment for the consultant is to prepare the reports taking into account the methodology developed in the previous versions of LEADS.
The consultant, it said, is expected to review the LEADS methodology, identify potential enhancements, and propose a plan for data collection; and conduct perception-based surveys across the logistics ecosystem in India, developing a sampling frame, survey instruments, and objective data sets.
It is also expected to analyse collected data using robust statistical methodologies, visualise findings using data tools and derive the LEADS Index; and draft a comprehensive LEADS report for each year, including actionable recommendations tailored for states/UTs.
According to the fifth LEADS 2023 report, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Gujarat are among the 13 states and UTs that have again been categorised as "achievers".

Topics : DPIIT Research logistics

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

