Over 1 lakh people attend textile expo 'Bharat Tex'; 63 MoUs announced

India's largest global textile event 'Bharat Tex 2024', organised at two venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, concluded on February 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering after inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024 in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Over one lakh trade visitors attended the four-day mega textile expo 'Bharat Tex', where 63 MoUs were announced in various fields, including entrepreneurship, skilling and sustainability, the government said on Friday.
India's largest global textile event 'Bharat Tex 2024', organised at two venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, concluded on February 29.
"The four-day event, which was inaugurated on 26 February 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam witnessed an overwhelming response not just from Indian, but also global players, including top brands and retailers," an official statement said.
Over 10,000 artisans, weavers, design and fashion students, factory workers, NGOs and producer companies visited and participated in the Bharat Tex 2024 as special invitees.
Built on the twin pillars of trade and investment and a focus on sustainability, the 4-day event attracted, besides policy-makers and global CEOs, 3,500 Exhibitors, 3,000 Buyers from 111 countries and over one lakh trade visitors, the statement said.
"Bharat Tex also emerged as a launch pad for various initiatives and projects such as IndiaTEX, the launch of Textile Grand Innovation Challenge, the announcement of 63 MoUs, including with international institutions focusing on collaboration in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, new product development, skilling and sustainability," it added.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

