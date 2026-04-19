Panel backs prepaid PNG metering, PLI support for smart meter makers

A committee set up to recommend the roadmap for the implementation of smart domestic piped natural gas (PNG) meters has suggested switching to a prepaid billing regime across the country for improved commercial health and providing production-linked incentive (PLI) for meter manufacturers.

The five-member committee found that based on technical performance, lifecycle cost analysis, and implementation readiness, smart diaphragm-based domestic PNG meters offer the most feasible and cost-effective solution for large-scale deployment across the city gas distribution (CGD) sector.

"The assessment established that smart meters offer significant advantages over conventional meters, including automated meter reading, real-time consumption monitoring, improved billing accuracy, enhanced safety through remote shut-off in case of leakage or tampering, real-time tamper alerts, and improved consumer transparency," the panel said.

The committee, headed by Anjan Kumar Mishra, secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has argued that from a commercial standpoint, prepaid smart metering and remote communication effectively eliminate bad debts, strengthen revenue protection, reduce operational expenditure, and improve cash flows for CGD entities.

The committee's extensive deliberations with CGD entities revealed persistent challenges under the conventional postpaid regime, including consumer payment defaults, accumulation of receivables, high recovery costs, and recurring expenditure on manual billing and meter reading.

"Industry data indicated that a significant proportion of domestic consumers default on payments, resulting in substantial financial and operational burden for CGD entities. The committee observed prepaid smart metering directly addresses these challenges and delivers tangible operational and financial benefits, making CGD entities the primary beneficiaries of smart DPNG meter implementation," the panel said in its report.

Accordingly, the committee held the view that any additional expenditure associated with smart metering should not be passed on to consumers and may be borne by CGD entities.

The panel has recommended amendments to PNGRB Technical Standards and Specifications (T4S) Regulations to incorporate standards for smart meter functionalities, development of uniform data communication and cybersecurity protocols, and collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) to ensure standardisation and interoperability, respectively.

The committee has recommended that the government may explore the provision of viability gap funding (VGF) to support the financial feasibility of large-scale smart meter deployment by CGD entities.

"Production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme may also be explored by the government to incentivise manufacturers of smart PNG meters for making smart meters affordable and easing the adoption of the same," the committee said.

The panel was set up in June 2025 and tasked with examining available smart metering technologies, evaluating their technical and economic feasibility, reviewing the existing regulatory framework, and recommending a structured and sustainable implementation strategy.