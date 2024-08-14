Payment app Ongo launches instant National Common Mobility Card 'Ongo Ride'

Ongo, the digital payments platform of AGS Transact Technologies has launched an instant National Common Mobility Card 'Ongo Ride' in association with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited here, the company said on Wednesday. Ongo, in a statement said, it has installed unique card dispensers with the UPI feature to facilitate these ready-to-use Ongo Ride cards at 12 CMRL metro stations in the city. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ongo Ride offers commuters a unified payment solution that integrates various modes of transportation including metros, buses and water ferries, as well as payments at parking lots and toll booths.

"Metro railways are a cornerstone of urban mobility infrastructure, with India experiencing a daily metro ridership of approximately 10 million. At AGS Transact, we believe that National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) have the potential to transform mobility across the nation," AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ravi B Goyal said.

"With our unique NCMC card dispensers, we are simplifying the issuance process, and through Ongo Ride we are enabling seamless access to all NCMC-enabled transit services. Our goal is to provide unparalleled convenience for commuters on the go," Goyal said.

"This unique initiative aligns with our commitment to provide our growing commuter base with a seamless and efficient travel experience, and contribute towards furthering the Government of India's vision of One Nation One Card," CMRL Managing Director M A Siddique said.