Pixxel-led group to build India's first commercial EO satellite network

Pixxel-led group to build India's first commercial EO satellite network

PixxelSpace India-led group to invest ₹1,200 crore in five years to design, build, and operate 12 EO satellites under the EO-PPP model, boosting India's private space industry

NISAR Satellite in Earth Orbit (Artist's Concept)

The project will enhance India’s data sovereignty, reduce dependence on foreign imagery, and ensure that all satellites are manufactured domestically, launched on Indian rockets, and controlled from within the country. (Representative image: Nasa)

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Giving a fresh impetus to the private sector space industry in India, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced the selection of a PixxelSpace India-led consortium — comprising PierSight Space, SatSure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space — to design, build, and operate India’s first fully indigenous commercial Earth Observation (EO) satellite system under the public-private partnership (EO-PPP) model.
 
The private consortium will invest more than ₹1,200 crore over the next five years to launch a constellation of 12 state-of-the-art EO satellites equipped with panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and microwave Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors.
 
“This initiative signals the coming of age of India’s private space industry. It demonstrates the capability and confidence of Indian companies to lead large-scale, technologically advanced, and commercially viable space missions that serve both national and global markets,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. “The EO-PPP model fosters an ecosystem where public and private capabilities reinforce each other to drive growth, innovation, and self-reliance,” he added.
   
The project will enhance India’s data sovereignty, reduce dependence on foreign imagery, and ensure that all satellites are manufactured domestically, launched on Indian rockets, and controlled from within the country. The constellation will feature a mix of sub-metre very high-resolution, wide-swath multispectral, SAR, and hyperspectral satellites, enabling applications such as precision agriculture, water quality monitoring, land-use mapping, environmental compliance, disaster assessment, and infrastructure development. 

“Together with our partners Dhruva Space, PierSight, and SatSure, we look forward to building world-class space-tech capabilities that serve the whole planet from Indian soil. This is India’s moment to lead the world in space-powered solutions,” said Awais Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pixxel.
 
“This EO-PPP award reflects the nation’s growing confidence in the capability of India’s private space tech sector to deliver strategic and commercially viable solutions. We look forward to meeting this challenge at scale, particularly with our upcoming 280,000 sq ft state-of-the-art spacecraft manufacturing facility in Telangana, which will significantly expand our manufacturing and integration capacity. This will allow us to accelerate production, including our Solis+ space-grade solar panels, which have been seeing strong traction in both domestic and international markets for their efficiency and reliability,” said Sanjay Nekkanti, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dhruva Space.
 
Under the PPP framework, the Government of India will provide strategic, technical, and policy support, while the PixxelSpace India-led consortium will own and operate the EO system, including satellite manufacturing, launches from Indian soil, ground infrastructure, and commercialisation of data services.
 
“Our role is to deliver radar-first, analysis-ready products with low latency, so agencies and enterprises get alerts and evidence, not just raw data,” said Gaurav Seth, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, PierSight.
 
The selection follows a competitive bidding process. Three consortia were shortlisted after rigorous technical evaluation: Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Hyderabad (with Bharat Electronics Ltd, Sisir Radar, and Spectragaze Systems); GalaxEye Space, Bengaluru (with CoreEL); and PixxelSpace India Pvt Ltd.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

