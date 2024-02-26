Sensex (    %)
                        
Piyush Goyal urges textiles industry to work on long road map for sector

The textile minister said the industry needs to focus on the world market as it would help make the sector competitive

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the textiles industry stakeholders to work on a long roadmap for growth of the sector, "which has huge potential".
The textile minister said the industry needs to focus on the world market as it would help make the sector competitive.
"We are looking at a team working from across sectors to prepare the roadmap for India," he said at textiles industry function here.
He said the Indian economy is likely to reach USD 35 million by 2047, "so we have to see what will be the share" of textiles in that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Textile textile industry

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

