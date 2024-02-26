Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FM Sitharaman asks RBI to hold monthly meetings with startup, fintech firms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked Reserve Bank of India to hold monthly meetings with startup and fintech firms to address their concerns, officials said.

nirmala sitharaman, budget 2024, interim budget

The meeting comes at a time when RBI's action against Paytm Payments Bank has put the spotlight on regulatory compliance in the fintech industry (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked Reserve Bank of India to hold monthly meetings with startup and fintech firms to address their concerns, officials said.
The minister made the suggestion at a meeting with startup and fintech eco system entities that was attended by top executives of about 50 firms, including Razorpay, CRED, and venture capital firm PeakXV.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Finance Minister suggested that RBI may hold a meeting on a fixed day every month via virtual mode with the startup and fintech firms to address their concerns and issues," one of the officials said.
The official said that no Paytm-related anxiety or concerns were shown by the startup founders and fintech entities during the meeting.
From the government side, the meeting was attended by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Secretary S Krishnan. RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar was also present.
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and NPCI officials too were present.
The meeting comes at a time when RBI's action against Paytm Payments Bank has put the spotlight on regulatory compliance in the fintech industry.
Further, the official said that cybersecurity-related concerns were raised by startups. Some startups suggested that government should take proactive steps to deal with such frauds.
The startups and fintech entities appreciated the processes and efficacy of GIFT City, the official added.
On January 31, RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting any fresh deposits or top ups from customers after February 29 for not complying with regulations. The deadline was later extended till March 15.
Last week, RBI advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the possibility of migrating the users from PPBL to four to five other banks. PPBL has 30 crore wallets and 3 crore bank customers.

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Govt expresses concerns in WTO meet over unilateral protectionist measures

Govt mulls export tax on low-grade iron ore amid call to curb overseas sale

Rajasthan's trade bodies urge govt to amend gold mine auction system

Yellow peas import allowed after registration under monitoring system: DGFT

PV volume to rise by 5-7%, touch new peak in next fiscal: CRISIL report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman RBI Fintech sector finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon